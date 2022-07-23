I want to leave, get out of the plains for a bit, and visit the sea. And what I mean by the sea is heading out to the Florida Keys. The water is warm, the sun is hot, and I’m sure to hear Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Chesney.
If I got the chance to go, my days would be filled with morning runs on the beach, followed by afternoon swimming and reading, dinner with an ocean view, and fishing.
I also would love to go deep sea fishing. I got the opportunity to do that with my grandfather, dad and brothers when I was younger. Severe weather had hit the beach the year prior, and the fishing was not great. But the next day, we had the best fishing day of my life. We went shark fishing. I did not appreciate those animals until we got one to the boat. Yes, they can be scary, but they are powerful, strong animals and do serve a purpose.
Since I’ve been to the beach with my dad, and he has a low tolerance for being in the heat for extended periods of time, I want to go with my mom, step-dad and brothers. After all, the Keys are where they plan to retire.
I want to go with them because my step-father, Kenny, is a big fisherman, and we would have a blast getting to spend an afternoon out on the water catching beautiful fish like Yellowfin tuna and mahi-mahi. I want to catch the big fish with a lot of colors. I would like to eat what we catch, but that’s a lot of meat with no place to put it. I hope my brothers would come, but they find fishing boring, and my mother is scared of fish. So it would be a good bonding opportunity for my step-father and me and a good chance to do some wildlife photography.
I also want to hang out with my mom, go sightseeing and go shopping — all the tourist things — and have a drink with her and my brothers while watching the sun go down and maybe find live music with my brother since my parents turn in early.
Even though I consider myself a mountain man now, one day, I will be too old to hike and ski, so I’ll move down south.
My dream at the end of my life: I want to sit on a dock connected to the back porch of my house in the channel waters of Charleston, South Carolina. I want a fishing boat, so I can wake up early in the morning and catch dinner or take my friends out.
In the house, I want to have a marlin that I caught mounted in my living room. I will sit on the dock at night, watch the sunset listen to the water flow as nature lives its life. I want to tell stories to visitors and grandchildren (if I have them) and write my life’s memoir that I will never publish.