Taco lasagna, ground turkey meatloaf and spicy arrabiata pasta are just a few of the new dishes I’ve cooked over the past few months during the coronavirus outbreak.
Cooking is certainly one of my favorite activities because, well, who doesn’t love food? Nothing is better than that first bite of food after baking or cooking.
But it’s gotten boring eating the same meals over and over, such as grilled chicken, grilled cheese sandwiches, breakfast for dinner, chili and tacos, among other recipes.
Although these are delicious meals, I really wanted to find some new recipes to master.
The first new dish I created was taco lasagna.
I followed a recipe from Taste of Home, but tailored it to mine and my fiancé’s personal tastes.
We don’t really like onions, and I didn’t have a green pepper on hand, so I omitted those ingredients from the recipe.
I went ahead and seasoned some ground beef with chili powder and other Mexican spices. After the beef cooked, I drained it and added in a can of hot Rotel because we love heat. I also added in a can of corn and a can of black beans.
To construct the taco lasagna, instead of noodles, one uses flour tortillas. I layered the flour tortillas with refried beans and then topped the beans with the beef mixture. After this, I added cheese on top and then repeated the layers. The entire lasagna is doused in enchilada sauce and topped with a final layer of cheese.
The final verdict on taco lasagna: cheesy and spicy!
When I am not working, you’ll probably find me watching “Chopped,” a competitive Food Network cooking show that pins chefs against each other to see who can cook the best meals with random, obscure ingredients.
Chopped gave me the idea for the turkey meatloaf. I had some ground turkey that was about to expire and, after checking my pantry, grabbed a box of stuffing and a can of cream of chicken and found my new dish.
After this, I mixed the three ingredients together with an egg, put it into a loaf pan and in it went into the oven.
I served it with mashed potatoes and green beans. Although it was simple, it was very tasty; this is certainly the best meal I’ve made in a long time.
The spicy arribiata pasta included a homemade sauce made from olive oil, spices and cherry tomatoes. I enjoyed this meal because it was lighter yet still filling.
This dish had a balance of both spiciness from the seasonings, but also a slight sweetness from the tomatoes.
It’s exciting to try new things out, and luckily, I didn’t have any major cooking mishaps that caused the food to taste poorly. I am excited to enter these new recipes into my cooking tool box.