I’ll be a published poet by the end of the month.
I’ve written a poem each day since it became apparent the pandemic was going to be the dominating feature of our lives for the foreseeable future. My one-year anniversary was on St. Patrick’s Day, and it’s been quite a journey from the inception of a simple idea one hazy afternoon, when things were looking particularly bleak from the perspective of a freshly unemployed dude in his apartment.
The creation process is simple: I position plain text over an image, usually some sort of nature or landscape photo, add some filter enhancements, and save it. A few months into posting these daily creations on social media, I had folks telling me I should put together a collection of them in a book.
Publishing a book is a goal I’ve had for several years now, but I never knew what my first entry into the world of book publishing would be. I am writing a novel (another product of pandemic-related spare time) but work on that is sporadic. The muse for my creative writing endeavors come in waves, and lately she hasn’t felt like hanging out for very long, a few minutes a day at best.
Before Thanksgiving last year, I met with a friend of mine named Curtis. He teaches eighth grade English at Holton Middle School in Jackson County, and he has a small publishing company with nine independent titles currently for sale on his website, mostly collections of poetry. He expressed interest in doing a book of my poems, and over coffee we hashed out potential titles, cover art ideas, and color printing options. This project took shape quickly, as both our schedules allowed, and now the book is at the printers for proof copies.
A proof copy is like the prototype of a printed issue of something. In this case that’s a collection of poems from a Kansas writer. Curtis and I will review the proofs, make sure there are no errors, and then we will begin marketing and planning for a virtual launch event once the book is 100% ready — all of which could happen by the end of the month.
Fittingly, April is National Poetry Month. Sometimes the universe gives us signs, and I’m reading this as one. What people are going to see when they look at my book is a little slice of my inner universe, and how I perceive and receive my environment. Sometimes they’re funny, sometimes they’re sad, but most of the time I try to be insightful or hopeful with my messages. I use some interesting imagery for backgrounds as well.
This fun, creative exercise intended to clear out some mental cobwebs also revealed itself to be a good platform for sharing more targeted messages in an artful way. My earliest poems are short and focus on how I feel at that moment in time. In the book they are laid out in chronological order, so the reader begins on Day One of the pandemic with me.
More than a year later my morning ritual of artistic expression has bloomed into “Six Feet Apart: Poetry from the Pandemic.” I’m incredibly excited by the result.
Funnily enough, I’ve never really considered myself to be a poet. The name on the cover proves otherwise.