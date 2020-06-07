On May 25, George Floyd died after Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, knelt on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.
Floyd is far from the first black person killed by police. He’s not even the most recent black person killed by police at this point.
However, he is a catalyst for the latest push in the never-ending struggle against police brutality and systemic racism.
As these types of killings happen far too often in our society, each incident creates a different emotion within me as a black man.
Sad that someone died. Upset that police brutality continues to thrive. Perplexed that black people simply asking for justice and fair treatment is treated like it’s a difficult request. Worried that something could happen to me.
Many times, it’s a mixture of all of those feelings.
I went to one of the local protests this past week to see and hear how others were feeling, and I have been viewing what’s going on around the nation.
The thing that struck me this time around was the presence of kids. Not kids in the way that retirees might view 20-year-olds, but actual children.
I don’t know if it’s a matter of me starting to experience my 30s or the prospect of having children of my own in the future, but the sight of children demanding justice alongside their loved ones hit me in a different way.
As a society, we say we always want to protect our children from growing up too soon. If that value remains true, then I have bad news for everyone. We fail our black children in this department. There’s no way around it. Black children have their innocence snatched away from them much too early.
We spend time teaching about basics of slavery and the Civil Rights Movement, things that seem so long ago. But there comes a point in black children’s lives when they learn that racism isn’t just confined to the history books.
When I was 9, three white men — Shawn Berry, Lawrence Brewer and John King — killed 49-year-old James Byrd Jr. in Jasper, Texas.
After offering Byrd a ride on June 7, 1998, NPR later wrote that the three men did the following:
“Instead of taking him home, they took him to a small clearing out in the woods. After offering him a drink, Brewer and King set upon Byrd, beating him, taunting him, urinating on him. They used a baseball bat. Finally, they chained him by the ankles to the back of the truck. King got in the driver’s seat and they dragged Byrd down a deserted rural road. After 3 miles they stopped, picked up the pieces of what was left of Byrd’s body and dumped them in front of a nearby African American church to be found later that Sunday morning.”
Jasper is about two hours away from my hometown of Houston, so that was a big news story in the city that summer.
I spent a lot of time looking at a photo of a man who looked like a family member who was killed because he had the audacity to look like a family member.
I’m not even certain that was the first time I became aware of racism in a modern-day context. That’s just what came to mind as my earliest memory.
Sadly, that’s me being fortunate. I could’ve been younger when I was exposed to that reality. It could’ve been something that happened to me directly.
Black children have experienced this early awakening about racism since the birth of our nation.
They’ve been born into slavery. They’ve been born into segregation. They’ve been called racial slurs for wanting to go to school. They’ve been harmed and killed.
As white parents struggle with how to talk to their kids about the latest situation, just know that black parents have the same struggles, except they can’t avoid it.
My parents both served in the Army. They would have loved nothing more than to tell me that the country they served doesn’t have a racism problem.
My dad is a police officer. My dad would have loved to tell me that the people in the occupation he chose wouldn’t mistreat and harm or kill black people.
But part of being black in America is knowing that you can’t shield your children from the harsh realities, even as early as elementary school.
Our publisher Ned Seaton wrote a letter from the publisher on Tuesday where he talked about his view of Manhattan growing up.
Ned said he viewed Manhattan as a “post-racial paradise” growing up in the 1970s and 1980s, but a black friend of his told him a different experience.
I appreciated Ned’s words that his previous view was “a mirage,” showing that he received a message from his friend and adjusted his thinking.
I don’t expect that every person will truly believe that my black life and other black lives matter. I can’t pretend I’m feeling optimistic about the outcome of the Floyd case even with the video evidence. I won’t say that I’m hopeful that America can finally get a handle on its issues with race and the police.
All that I’ll say is being honest about America’s flaws is the only way to get any better.