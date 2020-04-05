How’s everybody doing?
I would tell you about what’s new with me, but like a lot of people, my current situation is very simple. I show up to work at The Mercury, I leave work, maybe stop at the grocery store or take a walk, and go home.
The coronavirus pandemic has brought life as we knew it to a screeching halt.
If you’re fortunate enough, nothing is happening — All of your family and friends are healthy and you still have your job.
If you’re unfortunate enough, “nothing” is happening — You’re currently not working because you lost your job and you’re not visiting someone you love because of the pandemic, which has perhaps hit close to home.
In a situation that nobody asked for, I hope there’s at least some comfort in knowing that we’re not alone. We’re all experiencing this together.
I’m thankful that everyone in my life seems healthy, and they’re also following the proper guidelines in minimizing their dealings with the outside world.
Sure, I may not see Alicia, my lovely, beautiful, out-of-town fiancée, for a little while, but we’re in constant communication throughout this ordeal.
I have to say communication is probably one of the skills I’ve been strengthening recently. Even though I’m a person whose job it is to communicate and provide information to the community, I don’t necessarily consider communicating a strength away from the newsroom.
For me, something that’s improved a lot has been talking to my family. Shamefully, I’ve probably made more calls to my family these past few weeks than I had the prior two months.
Because all of my family lives outside of Kansas as well as the bordering states, I don’t actually get to see them often. So, our main forms of communication have always been the phone or video chat.
I’ve been actively trying to get better with calling them this year, but the current situation has basically forced me to improve.
I have people I’m concerned about, and I have people who are concerned about me. Even if I’m sure they’re fine, it’s nice to have that confirmation.
After the nice time of talking to my family, friends or my fiancée, I sit alone with my thoughts.
I’m what some people might call an introvert, so it’s not like I’m Mr. Social. It’s possible that I would’ve spent most of my time away from people anyways, but removing even the possibility of doing certain things has affected me.
Initially, I spent my alone time thinking about all of the things that needed to be done to make sure we have a good newspaper and trying to stay informed on the latest everything.
Obviously, I’m still doing that as news editor because I care about y’all, but I’m also taking this as a time to do better.
In addition to the phone calls, the pandemic has given me the opportunity to do some things I’ve been meaning to do more, mainly reading, cooking and decluttering.
I hope to come out on the other side of the pandemic as a better person. I know a lot of y’all want the same thing. (For yourselves, obviously. Not me.)
I also hope everyone stays healthy, both physically and mentally. Until next time, wash your hands.