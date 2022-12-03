I’m facing a dilemma of a creative, and perhaps existential, nature.

For those who don’t know, I’ve written a daily poem since March 17, 2020. I post the combination of text on a colorful scenic image to my social media accounts each day as a sort-of quantifier for how long the pandemic has lingered. It also helps to kickstart my brain’s creative engine. When I started writing them two years ago, the poems were just intended to be a quick exercise in wordplay against a cute backdrop, something to distract from the gloom of a global health crisis.

