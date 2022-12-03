I’m facing a dilemma of a creative, and perhaps existential, nature.
For those who don’t know, I’ve written a daily poem since March 17, 2020. I post the combination of text on a colorful scenic image to my social media accounts each day as a sort-of quantifier for how long the pandemic has lingered. It also helps to kickstart my brain’s creative engine. When I started writing them two years ago, the poems were just intended to be a quick exercise in wordplay against a cute backdrop, something to distract from the gloom of a global health crisis.
To date, I’m nearing poem No. 1,000, and I’m not sure how to proceed.
Part of my pickle stems from determining whether the COVID-19 pandemic is actually over. Social behaviors of people over the past few months would suggest it to be finished. I’ve seen fewer and fewer masks being worn and less collective concern about public gatherings. Generally speaking, people seem to be moving on from the pandemic, either in big or small ways.
The “ignore it ‘til it goes away” attitude is only a placebo pill, though. About 2,300 virus-related deaths are still reported each week in the U.S., according to the CDC. More than 280,000 new cases are tallied each week as well. Nearly 1.1 million people have died in this country since COVID-19 emerged two years ago. About 11,000 are still hospitalized.
To me, that doesn’t seem “over.” Obviously there’s no firm wrap-up date on a pandemic, that’s not how global infections work. The only way it’ll truly be over is when it becomes as commonly treatable as the flu in the public consciousness. Disease experts have told us from the beginning that’s what’ll happen in the long run — we’ll just get used to it and carry on.
COVID-19 is yet another facet of our human existence. All we can do is stay up to date on any vaccinations and continue some of those health-wise habits we adopted out of necessity, like regular sanitizing of touchable surfaces and staying home if you’re sick.
It should be common sense to stay home if you’re feeling ill. It should also be common sense to want to look out for others during a public health emergency, but I’ve realized over the past two years that “common sense” is a phrase that’s been hijacked for far less common and sensible purposes. If anything, the pandemic has helped a lot of people realize what they’ll no longer tolerate or accept as the status quo.
Personally, it’s shown me that there’s still a lot of work to do across this country in the areas of acceptance and compassion. Manhattanites like to talk about the kindness of the community; I want us as Flint Hills residents to share that benevolence wherever we go.
I do know one thing: I will continue writing a daily poem. I’ll just transition them from being called “Pan-DOME-ic Poems” — I have to thank my writer buddy Alex for that pun — to “Daily Dome Poems.”
At this point the creative practice has become habit. I’ve panicked a couple of times in the past when I’ve realized it was nearly midnight and I hadn’t written the daily poem. I’ve only missed one day, and it was last fall when I had food poisoning and was too sick to even try to think of something interesting.
Upon further review, I guess I’m not actually in any kind of dilemma.