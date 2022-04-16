I can almost recall the specific brick on which I stood in Seattle’s Westlake Plaza as I received an offer over the phone to take photos for a newspaper named The Mercury in what felt like an extremely far flung and tornado-prone Kansas, a state whose soil I’d stepped on but once to visit McDonald’s during a cross-country road trip.
I didn’t debate whether I’d take the job for very long, partially because I was supposed to be selling Gore-Tex jackets to untended customers inside the store where I worked and had presently abandoned, but mainly because it felt like my destiny to go.
The script: Me, a young photographer who’d lived his whole life in the bigger cities of the Mountain West and never had a full-time photography job, in small-town Kansas, a state which served as the butt of many a westerner’s, including my own, jokes. It seemed to have the drama needed for an eventual Hallmark movie that I figured my mom and grandma would watch.
My goal on that first Kansas experience, the road trip, was to stay as briefly as possible. But over the last year and a half it was exactly the opposite: To stay a while, to get to know the place and to grow as a photographer.
They say you can’t love something until you truly know it, and I’ve long thought that photography is a great tool to get to know things and a vehicle to explore the world. I think you can’t stare through a viewfinder at a particular person or place for very long without forming some sort of relationship with it. When you spend 40 or more hours per week roaming the streets of Manhattan and meeting dozens of people in every sphere of life, a deep knowledge of and care for the place sprouts out of the digital files you make.
You learn how the light falls at certain times of the day, or where people tend to gather when it’s sunny, or which streets the wind will whip down the most ahead of a storm, or which jokes will make somebody smile for a portrait.
Suffice to say, I spent enough time observing Manhattan and its residents to completely shame my past self’s silly notions of the place. What I found was vitality in a landscape that is not only incredibly charming, but important and beautiful. We live in an exceedingly rare and remarkable place. Tallgrass. Wildlife. Watching the sun from horizon to horizon. That’s special.
A musician once sang, “Collect the moments one by one, I guess that’s how the future’s done.” Collecting photos is collecting moments.
Some favorites that come to mind: Riding in a M1A1 Abrams tank as it blew things up on bone-chilling day at Ft. Riley; a large snake dropping out of a tree and nearly onto my colleague Hailey’s head during an outdoor interview; and senior citizens literally exclaiming “It feels SO good to be here” as they waltzed toward a COVID-19 vaccine station and a return to engaging others again.
So, Manhattan, thank you. Megan Moser, Bryan Richardson and Ryan Black, thank you for giving me my big break. The fact is that I’d have no chance at pursuing my dream of being a photojournalist without somebody having given me a shot.
To those I met walking their dogs in the park and to those who invited me into their homes to hear their best and worst stories: Thank you. I consider it a huge honor and privilege to have heard your perspective, and I only hope to have represented you with honesty and care.
Next month I’ll pass the birds migrating north as I head south to Corpus Christi, Texas, where I’ll join the Caller Times as a staff photojournalist.
My time in Manhattan has come to a close for now, but I’ll carry with me a few terabytes of moments as I step farther up and into life, like a friendly tick I picked up at the Konza Prairie.