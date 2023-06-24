Dorothy was talking about Kansas when she said “There’s no place like home.” Where I’m from, we have a similar saying, “There is no place like Nebraska.”
Soon Nebraska will officially be home for me again.
This week marked the end of my time at the Mercury and in Manhattan after almost 10 years. I’m heading to Lincoln, Nebraska, where I’ll be closer to my family and working for my alma mater, the University of Nebraska.
Let me say here that I don’t do well with change.
I haven’t experienced a lot of it in my life, so it always takes me a little extra time to adjust. I lived in the same house for my entire childhood, and after college, I moved to Manhattan and have lived in the same apartment here for almost 10 years while at the same job.
I’m grateful for the stability I’ve had in my life and I think I’ve been happier for it. But it does mean that I tend to be afraid of change.
I’ve loved my time here in Manhattan. It’s a wonderful town and it was a great place to start out my adult life. The special experience I’ve had here makes it all the more difficult to leave.
My parents helped me move down here and I remember crying as they walked out the door of my brand new apartment. At 22, it felt like one of the scariest things ever and it was, again, a major life change that felt so intimidating.
I didn’t know if I’d be able to handle a real, grown-up job. I hope I’ve handled it well and written some stories that meant something to people, whether it was the subject or the reader.
Moving out of my home state allowed me to develop a kind of independence and sense of self that I’m not sure I would have if I hadn’t left for a while. During my time in Manhattan, I’ve loved exploring on my own and finding my favorite spots to visit. I became a regular at Radina’s, where several baristas learned my coffee order over the years. I found a favorite route to take walks around Cico Park. I had countless memorable visits to Aggieville with the Merc crew.
So it is sad for me to say goodbye to the Little Apple, a place that’s treated me so well. I owe a lot to all the people I’ve worked with in our newsroom over the years. I was the last person hired by longtime executive editor Bill Felber before his retirement shortly after I started. Executive editor Megan Moser taught me everything I know about page design and the importance of choosing exactly the right word (and exactly the right coffee). Former news editor Bryan Richardson shared water cooler conversations and Wikipedia deep dives about everything under the sun, whether it was that day’s weirdest news, the newest Marvel movie or one of America’s greatest musicians, Stevie Wonder.
But recently I’ve very much felt the pull of home, especially with the birth of my nephew last year. I’m so excited to be closer to my family and many of my friends, and I’m looking forward to living in Lincoln again.
I know my next chapter will bring so many wonderful things, but I’ll always hold a big place in my heart for Manhattan and I hope to get back for a visit before too long.