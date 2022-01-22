Thanks goodness for Kansas Day.
The post-holiday winter season, devoid of twinkly lights and anything festive that might distract us from the freezing cold and early nights, can be such a slog.
If we’re being honest, spring doesn’t come until what? At least the end of March, and sometimes even later?
By this time of year, I’m often eager to reawaken my dormant holiday energy, and here in the Sunflower State the first available outlet is Kansas Day.
What I’ve found in our office, which has seen people from many parts of the country — Nebraska, Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma, Colorado, Ohio — is that not every place gets excited about its state’s birthday. Even our resident Texan, who grew up saying the Texas pledge alongside the Pledge of Allegiance in school, wasn’t sure there was such a thing as Texas Day.
But show me a Kansan who didn’t grow up celebrating Jan. 29 in school with at least a little bread baking (because: Wheat State) or a frosted graham cracker with the corner bitten off (easy but classic). Who didn’t answer questions about the state bird (western meadowlark) or the state tree (cottonwood)?
In my first-grade class, I still remember my teacher, Ann Knoll, helping us frost sugar cookies, with yellow candy corn as sunflower petals and a chocolate candy in the center.
In my view, Kansans are basically unassuming people, not ones to brag. You might have seen these shirts and signs at Acme Gift: “Kansas — It’s not that bad.”
I think they’re pretty funny. But I also think that sentiment is less a lament and more a tongue-in-cheek response to the perceptions of outsiders. Not only is it not that bad; actually it can be pretty great, which is why we’ve made it our home.
The Kansas State Historical Society writes that Kansas Day is fairly unique among all other states.
Here are its beginnings, according to an article first published in a 1932 issue of The Kansas Teacher.
“Kansas Day was born in Paola in 1877. In the Paola public school 15 or 20 youngsters were studying United States history in Alexander LeGrande Copley’s classroom, and on January 8, 1877, the lesson happened to be the battle of New Orleans. Intense interest was created in the class by the fact that 62 years before that, to the very hour, General Jackson’s riflemen were peppering the British red-coats from behind the cotton bales. The whole school awoke to patriotism on that anniversary and decided to celebrate their pride in Kansas and its victories of peace.”
The class chose Jan. 29, 1877, and honored the state with drawings, speeches, trivia and songs. When Copley became superintendent of schools in Wichita, he brought Kansas Day with him. He spread the tradition at statewide teaching meetings, and in 1882, teachers decided to publish (with the help of the Clay Center Dispatch) a 32-page pamphlet with information, sample speeches and songs.
I love that we can honor many components of the state and its history: its Native people, its flora and fauna; the abolitionists who settled here to make Kansas a free state, and the farmers and ranchers who still feed the nation.
Here are a few easy ideas to celebrate Kansas Day, if you’re so inclined:
- Visit a state park, or any beautiful outdoor place to appreciate Kansas’ scenery.
- Check out an art gallery featuring Kansas artists. We have a few options even here in Manhattan.
- Read a Kansas author. Dusty Bookshelf and Claflin Books both have many volumes by regional writers. Want something shorter? There’s an excellent piece by the Kansas Reflector about famous (infamous) Kansan Carry Nation.
As for me, I’ll likely use my Kansas-shaped cookie cutter to make treats for my son’s preschool class. We’ll probably read a Kansas book, and I’ll wear a vintage scarf with a beautifully detailed map I like to show people. If I have some time, I might even bake a loaf of bread.