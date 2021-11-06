I got roared at by a six-year-old last week.
The Mercury staff photographer Lucas Boland and I spent a morning recently with 1st-graders at Amanda Arnold Elementary School, to observe a typical day in class amid the pandemic. The experience reminded me of my life at age 6; I had a sizable lack of responsibilities and worries.
Life consisted of roaming the rural corner of Comanche County from the seat of my bicycle. I would employ sticks and rocks in conjunction with my toys to reenact whatever adventure movie I was obsessed with at the time. First grade was my first full year as a student in what was then a freshly consolidated school district in south-central Kansas; my kindergarten year was split between two school buildings.
I vaguely remember my teacher, Mrs. Rich, and how as a 1st-grader your worldly senses are just beginning to take shape. That’s around the time when you start to question everything – the “whys” of life seem infinite. Some of us begin to learn valuable life skills in 1st grade, like sarcasm and how to make jokes among strangers.
Midi Zhao is starting to get a grasp of how those two things can work together. She’s the aforementioned 6-year-old who happened to be in a silly mood (and also felt quite chatty) during The Mercury’s visit to her class.
I began recording on my phone and set it on Midi’s desk. I asked her how she was doing, but she was more interested in watching the audio levels jump up and down on the screen.
“What do you think of that?” I asked.
I could tell Midi had a goofy grin underneath her mask. “It’s my phone now,” she said, pulling it closer to her.
I faked some shock. “It’s your phone? I thought it was my phone.”
Midi was playfully insistent. “It’s my phone.”
“Are you sure it’s your phone?” I asked.
By now Midi was laughing as she said, “It’s my phone.”
“I thought it was my phone,” I said again.
“It’s mine!” Midi said, more forcefully.
“No, I think it’s mine.”
“Roooaaaar!” Midi put plenty of enthusiasm and orneriness into this word.
I chuckled under my mask. “Did you just roar at me?”
Midi guffawed, one of those infectious kid laughs that can thaw even the coldest of hearts. Other students around her were focused on their own tasks. The teacher and classroom aides didn’t mind the comedic kerfuffle that unfolded.
I asked Midi what kind of animal she was mimicking in her roars. She repeated that it was, in fact, her phone that was sitting on the desk and not mine.
“Are you sure it’s your phone?”
“Roar!”
“I think it’s got my name on it.”
“Roar!”
I flipped the phone over (still recording) and pointed to the back of the case. “See, there’s my name, it says iPhone. My name is iPhone.”
Midi laughed again, called me “Mister Mommy” among some other unintelligible gibberish, and turned her attention to her teacher for the next assignment.
Do kids actually say the darndest things? In my experience, they do — but sometimes they roar, too.