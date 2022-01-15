We tend to talk about television quite a bit in our office chats at The Mercury.
I feel underprepared for the TV talks sometimes, as I’m not an avid viewer anymore. I catch bits and pieces of the popular shows of the moment, but I don’t feel like dedicating time to bingeing a series unless it entertains absolutely. One could say I’m more than a bit picky (except when it comes to Star Wars content, I’ll always watch that).
I love many TV programs, and after working in television news I feel I have a better understanding of how some productions come to life. I only have one favorite show, though, that I revisit from time to time. I think of it like my “security blanket” show; no matter what segment of what episode I catch, it’ll brighten my mood.
The original British version of “Top Gear” on BBC is somewhat of an international classic at this point. You wouldn’t think an hour-long program with three white male automotive journalists — the pedantic James May, the boisterous Jeremy Clarkson, and the plucky Richard Hammond — undertaking a variety of car-related adventures with lots of flashy editing and little actual journalistic information works, but it does, and it’s entertaining as heck.
A lot of the show’s success stems from the chemistry of the presenters. Their underlying friendship is clear throughout the series, usually appearing in the form of bad jokes, dramatized arguments and creative pranks ending with something being destroyed and words being bleeped.
They also make each other laugh — a lot — and first-time viewers tend to get roped in by the human comedy aspect of the show, not necessarily the vehicular portion. Past surveys by the BBC have indicated a large segment of the show’s global audience of about 300 million didn’t actually care about cars, they just liked seeing the trio of presenters travel the world and act immature for the cameras.
Obviously, the cars are the show’s bread and butter, and it’s the creative uses of vehicles in extreme settings that captured my imagination. Probably the most famous segment from the show is from 2003, when each presenter took their turn trying to kill a virtually indestructible Toyota Hilux pickup.
The little truck survived being set on fire, dropped from a crane, drowned in the sea and even a burial under a demolished apartment tower. The three-part segment can be found on YouTube, and I recommend it as a primer for what “Top Gear” is all about.
The show is far from perfect, and its Wikipedia page has a lengthy section outlining all the controversies stirred up by the show over the years, many of which involve derogatory language or harmful stereotypes from the presenters. In 2015, Clarkson, who had been on the show since its launch in 2002, was fired for punching a producer.
Following that fracas, the three British broadcasters took their talents to Amazon and now have their own adventure show, “The Grand Tour,” which attempts to combine the most popular segments of their former program. Clarkson, Hammond and May also individually have extensive back catalogues of specialty shows available on Amazon Prime.
There are several iterations of “Top Gear,” from a cheesy U.S. attempt to a revamped but painfully boring new UK version, but the original series from 2002-2015, to me, remains the best one, warts and all.
To borrow a phrase from the show, maybe someday I’ll get to embark on my own “ambitious but rubbish” vehicular escapades.