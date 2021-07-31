As a graduate of the University of Kansas, I was nervous moving to Manhattan two years ago.
Would I be accepted even though I was a Jayhawk? What was my first job post-college going to be like? Am I ready? How was this all going to work out?
I was anxious, but I was definitely looking forward to the prospect ahead. And perhaps those are similar feelings I’m experiencing as I depart Manhattan, a place I love dearly, which most certainly accepted me two years ago, I believe.
I finished my last week as the city government reporter for The Manhattan Mercury on Thursday. It has been a pleasure of mine to tell the stories and news of Manhattan and Riley County since June 2019.
I start my new job as the assistant managing editor of the Parsons Sun in Parsons, Kansas, in August. My husband and I are probably unpacking boxes in our new home as you are reading this column. But before I officially start in Parsons, I have a few people I want to thank publicly.
Bryan Richardson, news editor: Thank you for explaining math in journalism terms to me. You never got frustrated with me with math, a weakness and insecurity of mine, and always gave a helping hand. Thanks for always going over parts of stories I did not understand initially. Thanks for being the best news editor I ever had. Most of all, thank you for never giving up on me.
Megan Moser, executive director: Thank you for always encouraging me to be as confident as I can in my writing, and, in my life as a whole. Thanks for showing me an example of a strong, diligent female journalist and editor. I thank you for leading me and teaching me in becoming a better reporter and person. Thank you for letting me write about cats and The Bachelor.
Kristina Jackson, arts reporter: Thank you for showing me how to design pages and all the cool tricks in InDesign. Even though you were my co-worker, you were my friend. I thank you for always listening to my silly, dramatic stories from reality television to college football to my own personal stories.
Savannah Rattanavong, former cops reporter: Thank you for showing me around my first day at The Manhattan Mercury. Thanks for always lending a helping hand when I wasn’t so sure where to find court documents. Like Kristina, you were my friend and co-worker. It was an honor to work with you, and everyone else at The Manhattan Mercury.
Ned Seaton, publisher: Thank you for taking a chance on me. I thank you for helping me and teaching me to ask the difficult questions. Thanks for making me think about news in a different way. Thank you for helping me grow a thicker skin and helping me become stronger. Thank you for showing me how to dig deep and keep going, even when it gets hard.
Ryan Black, sports editor: Thank you for letting me talk sports and cats with you every day. You were probably extremely tired of hearing about Boise State and Kansas football, but you listened. I will miss our sports talks and Sonny the cat dearly.
I wish I could write a thank you to every single person who works at The Manhattan Mercury that I worked with, but, unfortunately, I have a word limit that I should adhere to.
When I began my reporting career in Manhattan, I never thought I would interview legend and former K-State Football Coach Bill Snyder, talk to former Bachelor and K-State football player Sean Lowe, win an award for reporting on a turtle race, write about a public discussion among officials about breasts, and, perhaps most surprisingly of all, cover a global pandemic. (Well, no one really thought they would be in a pandemic in 2020 and 2021, let’s be real.)
It was an experience filled with lots of, as they say, blood, sweat and tears. It was hard work, but it also was exciting, life-changing and humbling.
Manhattan, I want to thank you, too. Thank you for accepting this Jayhawk. Thank you for being so welcoming to my husband and I as we started out as young adults. Thanks for reading my stories. Thank you for sending corrections. Thanks for telling me your concerns. Thank you for sending me notes of encouragement, thank you cards and kind emails.
I begin my new journey, but I will never forget my time in Manhattan.