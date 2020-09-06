A soil test will indicate how much soil you need or if you need to adjust it to grow healthy plants. It is easiest on you and the plants when the test and results are in before the plants. Since roots grow in many directions, the soil needs nutrients spread throughout the root zone. This is best accomplished by working the necessary soil additions into loosened soil.
The cost of a routine test is $7. If you live in Riley County, a grant helps subsidize it so it ends up being $2.50. You can do two a year at that price.
Soil samples are taken from the desired site and placed in a clean bucket. For the lawn area, random core samples are removed from the lawn down to about four inches. Most lawn roots are in the top four to five inches. The 10 to 15 samples are broken up in the bucket. Two cups of soil put in a sandwich bag for the test is ideal.
All other plants have deeper roots so the samples are taken to a depth of six to eight inches. Try to have an even column of soil for the best results. You may borrow our soil probe to take good samples from the office.
Our typical soil test will determine the soil pH, phosphorus and potassium. The soil’s pH works like a gate keeper in determining how much nutrients are available for the roots to take in. Phosphorus and potassium are nutrients needed by the plant for normal growth. There are many other nutrients the plant needs for growth. Fortunately, they are usually in adequate supply in our soils.
Around a hundred gardening soil tests are received annually in the Riley County office. If it is an accurate picture of our soil, then many of us have little changes to make. The addition of sulfur is my most common recommendation to lower the pH. Most of the soils have sufficient phosphorus and potassium. Adding them to an already high level only creates pollution.
Bring your soil to the Extension office to have it tested. You might find that no fertilizer is needed. With the high cost of fertilizer these days, that would be a welcomed situation.
If you would like additional information on a horticulture topic, please contact Gregg Eyestone at the Riley County office of K-State Research and Extension. Gregg may be contacted by calling 537-6350, stopping by 110 Courthouse Plaza in Manhattan or e-mailing geyeston@ksu.edu.