As we enter the final stage of construction, the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility is undergoing a phased transition of responsibility from U.S. Department of Homeland Security, or DHS, to U.S. Department of Agriculture, or USDA.
The original pre-pandemic plan was for DHS to operate the facility until construction was complete. But due to disruptions from COVID-19, the two federal departments collaboratively decided in December 2020 that USDA should begin taking phased responsibility for some operational functions of the facility as sections are completed. The goal was to mitigate the pandemic’s overall effect on the facility’s timeline.
In May, USDA began providing personnel to perform several operations at the NBAF site to include operating NBAF’s central utility plant as well as managing security guard services for the campus. Some USDA employees in information technology and safety have started their roles on site as well. Though many of us are still teleworking, this phased transition of the facility’s operation is progress toward the end goal of a fully-functioning facility ready for scientists.
The past 16 months in telework has been even more challenging for many of NBAF’s operations employees who have chosen hands-on careers. But we’re thrilled to have successfully onboarded about 65 percent of our current workforce virtually and we’ve completed trainings, written standard operating procedures, and began developing a unique culture that will be vital to NBAF’s success.
Dr. Sarah Ziegler, NBAF deputy director, oversees some of the units that have been most affected by the teleworking and phased transition. These include our facilities, animal resources and biorisk management units. While her main focus is on operations and safety, she says helping employees in these units understand their important role in USDA’s science mission is a priority.
“All three of the units I supervise are customer service units and our jobs are to make sure the scientists can be successful, safe and compliant in completing their mission,” Ziegler said.
Training is a key initiative during this phased transition, but it will continue to be critical when the facility is operational. Right now, our facilities team is doing a lot of shadowing on site. Also, there are formal training classes and many opportunities to collaborate with experts at NBAF’s predecessor, the Plum Island Animal Disease Center, as well as local institutions.
“USDA has a contract with a local company that is providing hands-on experiences for our animal resources team to work with animals,” Ziegler said. “They also are working with K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine to do simulation training over the summer.”
Standing up a federal facility like NBAF is a unique and exciting experience for many of our employees. While we are looking forward to working in a state-of-the-art facility, we can see the benefits of our preparatory work with a focus on the end goal: a high-functioning top-notch science facility with passionate people dedicated to fighting animal diseases.
“We are all part of something that has never been done before in the U.S.,” NBAF Coordinator Dr. Ken Burton said in a recent employee meeting. “You are helping to stand up a biosafety level-2, -3 and -4 facility for transboundary animal disease research in livestock. When our current task is complete, NBAF will be a world-class asset to the United States and global communities in protecting our livestock, food supply and public health.”
NBAF’s steady growth will give us more time to come together as a team — including the employees already stationed at NBAF, those not yet hired and those who will join us from Plum Island in the coming years. “It takes a village to make this transition happen” and “People are our most important asset” are common refrains from NBAF administrative leaders.
Those leaders are building a solid bond that stretches from New York to Kansas. This will help keep people energized for the job they excitedly applied for and solidify a One NBAF culture when this facility is ready to start its critical science mission. We are grateful for the Manhattan community’s patience and interest in this extremely complex process as we all await the excitement of this facility.
While it may not be as evident as watching the building rise from the ground, the progress these days is continuing with huge strides. As those changes happen, we encourage you to watch our USDA_NBAF Twitter and usda-nbaf LinkedIn accounts to stay up to date on NBAF’s growth.