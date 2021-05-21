It is no secret that Manhattan has seen some recent online activity from people outside our community who have questions about why we’re building the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility in the Midwest. Unfortunately, some claims have misrepresented the mission of NBAF, reminding us how important it is to ensure we continue to provide accurate information to our community.
On behalf of our USDA NBAF team, I extend a thank you to The Manhattan Mercury for continuing to publish these monthly updates. We are also grateful for the team at News Radio KMAN and many other organizations across the region and state who are circulating accurate information about this facility. These give us the opportunity to regularly communicate with our community.
NBAF is being built to protect the United States against transboundary, emerging and zoonotic animal diseases that threaten our food supply, agricultural economy and public health.
To clear up some of those terms, transboundary is another way to describe foreign animal diseases, or ones that can enter the U.S. from another country — intentionally or accidently. Emerging diseases are ones that are new or not well known. Lastly, zoonotic diseases are ones that typically infect animals but could pass from animals to humans.
NBAF’s entire mission centers on protecting the U.S. from these animal diseases. The facility’s structure is designed with that in mind. Our team of safety, biosafety and security experts have been hired with that in mind. All this planning and work has been done to better prevent, prepare for, and respond to possible outbreaks of these types of diseases.
As part of a larger multi-organizational effort, it’s important to point out that USDA scientists at the Plum Island Animal Disease Center have and continue to do a tremendous job protecting the nation against foreign animal diseases.
For example, foot-and-mouth disease has not been seen in the U.S. since 1929. While the U.S. has prevented this high-consequence animal disease from infecting our cloven-hoofed animals like cattle, swine and deer, USDA has taken many steps to be prepared to respond quickly if an outbreak were to happen.
USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service operates two vaccine banks: The North American Foot-and-Mouth Disease Vaccine Bank and the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank. Both will be managed from NBAF and they serve as an insurance policy to stop the spread of transboundary animal disease.
Moving the science to NBAF will help expand protections and emergency preparedness, according to Dr. Jamie Barnabei, manager of the National Animal Vaccine and Veterinary Countermeasures Bank. The center at Plum Island, a biosafety level 3 facility, is nearing the end of its lifecycle at more than 65 years old. Converting it to a biosafety level 4 facility that would have the same advantages as NBAF is nearly impossible.
“NBAF will have the best technology and structural engineering in the world to expand the science,” Barnabei said. “If you think about how technology has changed over the past 60 years, we are in a beautiful place with scientific advancements, enhanced engineering and security measures. After all, many high-containment laboratories around the world are not siloed in rural locations, but rather situated directly within major cities.”
Barnabei said she’s also looking forward to the advantages NBAF will bring with proximity to all the academic and industry partners located in the Midwest.
“By being in the center of the country, it’s easier for us to travel and engage with partners across the country on either coast,” Barnabei said. “It also puts us in the middle of the Animal Health Corridor, where we can work with those partners and stakeholders that we are here to protect. It makes sense to have that close working relationship.”
Lastly, NBAF’s solid landlocked location means that scientists do not have to depend on a boat schedule or the boat’s ability to travel to the island during challenging weather conditions.
“At Plum, your day lives and dies with the boat schedule,” Barnabei said. “You don’t have the flexibility to stay a bit later if you are not quite finished.”
Over the last year, I’ve spoken with some Plum Island scientists to understand their perspective. These recent comments give us an opportunity to discuss the advantages this secure federal facility brings to protecting the nation and our agricultural producers from animal diseases.
We completely understand that people are naturally curious about NBAF’s work and might have questions as to how we’ll keep everyone and everything safe. We take all concerns very seriously and will continue to do our absolute best to honestly and openly address them.
NBAF’s communications team offers presentations to community groups who would like to know more about NBAF. To schedule a presentation or ask a question that is not addressed in our previous communications, please reach out to us at nbaf@usda.gov.