The saying is “slow and steady wins the race,” and we can relate. The National Bio and Agro- Defense Facility has grown to live by this motto over the last 17 years as we prioritize the facility’s safety and security.

We are very excited for NBAF to be one step closer to completion, and it is vital we allow for commissioning — the period dedicated to testing all NBAF’s systems. This phase, currently being completed by the Department of Homeland Security, or DHS, is necessary to ensure working order before we incorporate science activities within these walls.

