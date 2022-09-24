The saying is “slow and steady wins the race,” and we can relate. The National Bio and Agro- Defense Facility has grown to live by this motto over the last 17 years as we prioritize the facility’s safety and security.
We are very excited for NBAF to be one step closer to completion, and it is vital we allow for commissioning — the period dedicated to testing all NBAF’s systems. This phase, currently being completed by the Department of Homeland Security, or DHS, is necessary to ensure working order before we incorporate science activities within these walls.
All of us working on the project know we have to be flexible as we plan for the next phase after commissioning; this is why we continue using the terms “expected” and “projected” and cannot give an exact date in reference to completion. That date is dependent on the outcomes of testing a one-of-a-kind facility.
According to DHS NBAF Program Manager Tim Barr, the current focus is ensuring that all facility systems are tested according to established plans to ensure they are performing the way they should.
“While the bulk of the required testing has been completed and we are all anxious to finish this final step in DHS’s responsibility for NBAF, we will not sacrifice technical quality for schedule,” Barr said. “Both DHS and USDA have made commitments regarding the safety of this facility, and we will uphold those commitments by ensuring the facility is ready to support research operations in a safe manner. Though we have been dealing with the challenges of testing a one-of-a-kind facility, we will complete the final testing later this year.”
Even after commissioning is complete and the U.S. Department of Agriculture takes ownership of the facility from DHS, it will still take at least a couple of years to transfer the full science mission from the Plum Island Animal Disease Center in New York to NBAF in Kansas.
Important milestones our USDA NBAF team will focus on during that time include testing and validating work processes during our endurance period, confirming laboratory set-up during our science preparatory phase, and preparing for select agent registration.
As we move into those phases, we strive to continue our community updates about the facility’s current events and progress to a fully operating science facility.
One current event we are particularly excited about is the introduction of our new security director, who has quickly become an integral part of our community. Anthony “Tony” Losito has an extensive resume with several sought-after skills that make him extremely qualified for the NBAF role. Losito has been working in law enforcement and security for nearly 30 years.
“All I’ve done has led me here,” Losito said. “This role embodies just about everything I’ve accomplished, and it is the pinnacle of my career. I am excited every day I come into work to do this job.”
Losito, much like the rest of the NBAF employees, values the safety and security of everyone over all else. The rest of us in the facility appreciate his dedication in that regard but it is his commitment to communications and community that will help the facility grow to the next level in preparation for NBAF’s science mission.
“We want to ensure all security is functioning at peak performance before the scientists come to NBAF,” Losito said. “We strive to keep our employees and community safe while also keeping our resources protected.”
As we work toward our next milestone, we hope the community will see the determination of everyone who has contributed to planning, building and standing up this facility. This
determination reflects the integrity of this workforce. We will not take the easy route if it is not the right route. We will work to maintain this facility and its systems and processes to ensure we keep employees and the community safe.
Katie Pawlosky is the director of communications for NBAF.