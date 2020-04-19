First things first: On behalf of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and our entire team, I would like to take a moment to thank Dr. Ken Burton for providing this update on the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) for the past several months. It is a pleasure to work alongside him in this endeavor to make the NBAF mission a reality, and I appreciate all his guidance as I’ve worked to get up to speed in my new position as NBAF communications director.
I am thrilled to have this opportunity to work with our USDA NBAF team, the public, the media, and all our partners and stakeholders to communicate the NBAF mission and vision as we continue to get the facility up and running. While my husband and I are not originally from Kansas, we have made Manhattan our home for the past 10 years — and we can’t tell people enough how much we love it here. Go Cats! Please don’t hesitate to reach out to the Communications team at nbaf@usda.gov if you have any questions about NBAF or would like us to provide an update on our progress to an organization you’re affiliated with.
Now for the update. Construction on the NBAF facility remains on track. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is continuing to work with the project team to mitigate any impacts to the construction schedule as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As of the end of February, DHS has spent about 88% of the $1.25 billion budget, and the spending rate is now under $10 million per month. Onsite worker population is around 250 workers daily, down from a peak of about 650 workers per day this time last year.
As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, most of our USDA operations team is teleworking and continuing to move forward with hiring and onboarding new employees, so we can stay on track to have all programs transitioned off the Plum Island Animal Disease Center (PIADC) by late 2023. PIADC also remains operational as it must continue to run 24/7 to support testing for high-consequence livestock diseases. We currently have just over 140 employees on board for USDA NBAF with several more positions to be posted this year.
Of the approximately 400 positions NBAF will be home to when it’s fully operational, about a quarter of those will be part of our facilities team. Jeff Brakke, NBAF facilities director, says the team currently has 44 personnel on board. Brakke comes to NBAF with 15 years’ experience managing large projects for the U.S. Department of Defense plus another 15 years’ international experience in facilities, construction operations, and maintenance for both private industry and the federal government.
The facilities team will be responsible for operating and maintaining all the buildings and systems on the NBAF campus, including the main lab facility, utility plant and wastewater treatment plants, and the transshipping building, which will handle all shipping and receiving. Like PIADC, the scientific mission at NBAF is so critical that the facility will run 24/7. Brakke says the NBAF campus is designed to be self-contained with all critical systems having 100% backup and redundancy. Regarding backup, if there’s an issue with a system, the facility has been designed to have another system available to take its place. Brakke says they’ll also use sequencing to help maintain the equipment and allow the team to work on one system while the other is running. For example, he says they’ll run one set of boilers this month and another set the next.
In addition to hiring, Brakke says the facilities team is spending a lot of time on campus training and observing commissioning for the various systems alongside DHS and the general contractor. Additionally, the team is working with other NBAF units such as safety, biorisk management and transshipping to ensure standard operating procedures and processes are in place. Brakke says they’re still looking to hire skilled trades personnel, such as electricians, refrigeration technicians, boiler operators, mechanics, welders, painters and others. He asks that all interested candidates continue to watch for new opportunities on USAJobs (usajobs.gov).
Katie Pawlosky is the communications director for the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility.