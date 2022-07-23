The National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility’s commissioning — or testing of facility systems — is running as expected. As with any complex facility or system, we know there could still be challenges ahead. At this time, commissioning is still expected to be complete by the end of summer.

We often like to think of NBAF as a high-performance race car. Everything needs to work together flawlessly to make sure this next-generation facility runs safely, efficiently, and securely, so we are testing and re-testing all the systems.

