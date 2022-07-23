The National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility’s commissioning — or testing of facility systems — is running as expected. As with any complex facility or system, we know there could still be challenges ahead. At this time, commissioning is still expected to be complete by the end of summer.
We often like to think of NBAF as a high-performance race car. Everything needs to work together flawlessly to make sure this next-generation facility runs safely, efficiently, and securely, so we are testing and re-testing all the systems.
After facility commissioning, our USDA NBAF work processes must be tested and validated in accordance with the building systems. Scientists will confirm laboratory set-up, evaluate workflows, and ensure equipment is functioning appropriately. We must ensure all research can be accomplished safely and effectively. Before any work with biological select agents and pathogens can begin, the NBAF facility and personnel will undergo a series of inspections and reviews by the federal select agent program, or FSAP. Even after commissioning is complete and USDA takes ownership of the facility, it will still take at least a couple of years to transfer the full science mission from the Plum Island Animal Disease Center to NBAF.
NBAF’s bio-risk management unit, or BRMU, will have a vital role at NBAF. The bio-risk team will manage the biosafety and select agent work inside the containment boundary within the facility. Currently, BRMU’s main priorities consist of writing standard operating procedures, conducting risk assessments, inspecting containment areas to ensure FSAP compliance, and training employees to work safely inside containment and around infectious agents and toxins.
Cheryl Doerr, the bio-risk program manager, explains in detail the complexity of this team.
“NBAF’s bio-risk management unit is broken down into three teams: high-containment operations, biosafety, and select agents,” Doerr said. “Collectively, this team of specialists has bio-risk and biosafety experience ranging from biosafety level-1 to biosafety level-4 with expertise in a variety of areas such as autoclave validation, waste disposal within high containment, gas decontamination, select agent requirements, and many others.”
The bio-risk team’s expertise will be essential as they use facility controls and equipment as well as develop policies and procedures to mitigate risk across the NBAF facility’s biosafety levels, or BSLs. NBAF is the only U.S. facility with BSL-2, BSL-3 Enhanced, BSL-3 Ag, ABSL-4 and ABSL- 4 Ag laboratories all under one roof.
As the level number associated with the BSL increases, so does the risk and need for effective mitigation plans. The “enhanced” means the facility controls — such as high-efficiency particulate air filtration, or HEPA, or effluent decontamination system — are beyond what is required for a typical BSL-3. The “A” in front of BSL stands for animal, meaning that animals will be housed in that space. The “Ag” means the space is big enough to house large agricultural animals.
“Biosafety level-4 is the highest containment level,” Doerr said. “For good reason, a BSL-4 has the strictest rules and regulations but is the safest environment to do critical work that can lead to better understanding of the pathogens being studied at NBAF and for development of countermeasures, like vaccines and anti-virals.”
The BRMU works with other NBAF operational and scientific units to make sure that all work inside the containment laboratories and connecting rooms have the strongest, most stringent safety, biosafety and security policies and procedures in place.
In addition, these aspects must meet federal regulations and, where subject matter experts have determined, go beyond the basic requirements.
“We do risk assessments on all activities here and plan accordingly,” Doerr said. “We are looking at every single step, every single phase to account for any possibility. Safety, biosafety, bio-containment and training are our top priorities.”
In addition, the bio-risk team also is assisting NBAF to become a high-reliability organization, or HRO. We have mentioned this initiative in previous NBAF updates. It is our vision for NBAF operating safely and effectively.
“When NBAF achieves HRO designation, we hope to be the industry standard for high-containment laboratory safety culture,” Doerr said.
An HRO stresses self-awareness and personal responsibility, support for each other, learning from mistakes, and reporting potential near misses or accidents so we can build plans for continual improvement. This team unity mindset doesn’t stop with the biosafety program.
“It doesn’t matter what position you have in the NBAF organization; we encourage anyone who sees a concern or issue to feel comfortable saying something,” Doerr said. “We really want to stress and push that there is not reprisal for reporting.”
At NBAF, we strive to create a unified team where all employees feel their voice can be heard.
“See it, say it, fix it!”
Katie Pawlosky is the communications director for NBAF.