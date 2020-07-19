At a world-class science facility with a large animal biosafety level 4 (BSL-4) laboratory like the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF), establishing a safety culture across all areas is one of USDA’s highest priorities.
Safety is a responsibility of every NBAF employee. We have hired teams of professionals who are dedicated to planning and facilitating all our safety efforts and others focused specifically on safety in our biocontainment labs. We also have established the NBAF Safety Committee comprised of volunteers across the organization to assist in education and awareness campaigns and ensure everyone at all levels has a voice in safety. These teams are essential to NBAF’s mission, but we want to incorporate a safety culture throughout NBAF, not just within a few critical groups.
We are working hard to develop that culture before the facility even opens. For example, we start every meeting of five or more people with a brief safety presentation — even virtual meetings. The topics range from the expected themes like biological risk safety practices and animal handling to general tips about weather safety and good health practices. Employee responses to these discussions have been overwhelmingly positive.
As the first facility in the nation with the capacity to study high-consequence livestock diseases that can infect both animals and people in a BSL-4 laboratory, NBAF’s animal care and safety is also critically important. Dr. Maggie Behnke, attending veterinarian and leader of the Animal Resources Unit at NBAF, specializes in supporting research and providing veterinary care and welfare for animals involved in research projects. Her team will oversee enrichment programs, which will give the animals opportunities to exhibit species-typical behaviors and make sure all animals have the best life possible while helping researchers find new treatments for diseases.
Behnke’s team also is tasked with developing an animal care plan, staff training program, working with the safety, biosafety and security teams to implement procedures and processes, and establishing the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (IACUC). This committee will provide oversight and internal peer review of all research projects for compliance with regulations, laws and animal welfare guidance. In fact, no work can be done with animals at NBAF without prior approval from the IACUC. While the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service will serve as an external auditor, NBAF will also pursue accreditation with AAALAC International, a private, nonprofit organization formerly called Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International. AAALAC International only gives accreditation to the most excellent animal programs able to demonstrate they go above and beyond in research animal care and occupational health and safety.
We welcome these outside experts who will come evaluate our program to make sure we are doing what we say we are doing, as well as taking their suggestions for what improvements we can make. We want to set an example of excellence for agricultural animal biocontainment research, and AAALAC accreditation is one of the best ways we can do that.
The Animal Resources Unit will hire more than 20 people as animal caretakers, animal health technicians and more, so be sure to check position openings on USAJobs at usajobs.gov for entry-level and experienced positions available.
Speaking of new employees, we continue to virtually hire and onboard new team members despite the pandemic’s effects. All interested candidates are encouraged to explore available positions on USAJobs. Recent openings have included laundry technician, maintenance workers and supervisors, veterinary medical officer, IT project manager and operations director.
According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T), the project continues to remain on budget having spent about 90% of the $1.25 billion budget. DHS S&T originally estimated completion of construction by December 2020, but the pandemic has caused a potential two-and-a-half-month delay due to labor and material availability.
For more frequent NBAF updates, be sure to follow our Twitter and LinkedIn accounts. As always, we are also available to present current news and updates to community groups and organizations or answer questions — just email us at nbaf@usda.gov.
Katie Pawlosky is the communications coordinator for NBAF.