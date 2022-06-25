I am excited to share that NBAF’s construction is finally done!
But we have one more big step before we can officially declare the entire facility substantially complete. We need to finish commissioning, which is the testing of all the systems inside the facility to ensure everything is running properly. Commissioning is projected to be complete this summer.
After the commissioning process, NBAF will enter a 60-day “Endurance Period.” During this time, the USDA operations team will conduct their specific tests while subject matter experts from the construction contractor remain on campus for questions and training as needed.
Overlapping and following the endurance period is the “Scientific Endurance Period.” During this timeframe, NBAF scientists will do the final physical laboratory set up to prepare for the science mission transfer from the Plum Island Animal Disease Center. Before we can start work with any infectious agents at NBAF, all regulatory compliance including select agent registration will need to be completed and approved.
As our facility and science teams prepare for the science mission transfer, we have other teams busy envisioning NBAF as a leader for openness and animal welfare in research. Dr. Maggie Behnke, NBAF attending veterinarian, leads NBAF’s Animal Resource Unit, or ARU, which is responsible for maintaining the welfare of all animals while they contribute to critical research.
“Animal welfare is a main priority for NBAF,” Dr. Behnke said. “We want to show exemplary animal welfare, care, and human and animal safety. Not only is this the right thing to do, but it is our team’s passion.”
ARU is comprised of veterinarians, animal caretakers and technicians who will care for their research animals with dedication, awareness and understanding of animal needs, as well as understanding the important purpose for these animals.
“Without research animals, NBAF cannot accomplish its critical mission to protect our nation’s livestock industry, food supply, and public health,” Dr. Behnke said. “In order to do that well, there has to be quality support for the animals and their welfare.”
The ARU team will ensure animals have a safe and comfortable living environment as well as opportunities for enrichment. Each animal’s care plan will incorporate its typical behavioral needs while simultaneously contributing to the NBAF mission. ARU looks to stay on the cutting edge of methods for personnel training, animal conditioning and enrichment, and refinements in care of research animals.
For example, to reduce the use of live animals in research, the ARU team has incorporated simulators and inanimate models to master the best practices and animal handling techniques before they perform them with live animals. We hope these efforts will help NBAF become the first agricultural animal biosafety level-4 facility to receive accreditation from AAALAC International, a private nonprofit organization that assesses science facilities for humane treatment of animals.
NBAF’s animal welfare practices will include allowing animals to acclimate to their
surroundings and get familiar with their caretakers before enrollment in a research program. The team also will incorporate positive reinforcement for certain tasks to reduce stress.
“Our responsibility is to be there for the animals 365 days a year,” Dr. Behnke said.
Dr. Behnke’s team also is working to stand up NBAF’s Institutional Animal Care and Use
Committee, or IACUC. No work will be done with live animals at NBAF without prior approval from the IACUC. The committee is a group of scientists, veterinarians, health and safety experts, non-science and local community members who are required to review every research project for compliance, animal welfare considerations, and staff safety.
During our outreach events, we often get questions like: What kind of animals will NBAF
house? And where are they sourced from? According to Dr. Behnke, NBAF will mainly have swine, cattle, small ruminants like sheep and goats, and traditional research species like rodents.
NBAF will acquire its animals from specific pathogen-free herds. These animals are bred
precisely for research purposes and are tested thoroughly to ensure they are disease-free before stepping hoof on the NBAF campus.
By the time NBAF has made it through all the commissioning-related milestones, the Animal Resource Unit will be equipped with natural compassion and dedication to animal welfare plus the skills to help these animals as they serve in this important mission. Our deepest appreciation to the Animal Resource Unit for their genuine care of these animals that will ultimately help us find the next disease-fighting discovery for these species.
Katie Pawlosky is the NBAF communications director.