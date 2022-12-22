My long-awaited visit to see the Plum Island Animal Disease Center, or PIADC, firsthand in November reminded me just how critical their work is to protect our country’s livestock and agricultural economy.

It has been estimated that if the United States had an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, or FMD, livestock producer and consumer losses could approach more than $188 billion. That kind of impact would be devastating.

Tags

Recommended for you