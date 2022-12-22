My long-awaited visit to see the Plum Island Animal Disease Center, or PIADC, firsthand in November reminded me just how critical their work is to protect our country’s livestock and agricultural economy.
It has been estimated that if the United States had an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease, or FMD, livestock producer and consumer losses could approach more than $188 billion. That kind of impact would be devastating.
One of the ways we work to prevent outbreaks is through diagnostic testing. In fact, scientists at PIADC conduct more than 10,000 diagnostic tests each year. The quicker the nation can detect a high-consequence animal disease, like FMD, the quicker we can respond and mitigate it.
“On a day-to-day basis, our folks in the diagnostic services section are receiving samples from animals all across the country and from around the world,” said Dr. Robin Holland, head of diagnostic services for USDA’s Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at PIADC. “By doing diagnostic testing, we are identifying where a disease is and where it’s not.”
It will be a privilege to welcome FADDL’s diagnostic services section to the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility over the next few years as they work to continue and expand on this legacy.
This section receives two different types of samples: active surveillance and passive surveillance. Active surveillance samples are tested to make sure there is no disease present in seemingly healthy animals. Whereas passive surveillance samples come from animals that are showing clinical signs of a disease.
Using this system, FADDL has been able to detect high-consequence animal diseases and respond quickly to mitigate an outbreak. One example is the recent outbreak in the Dominican Republic of African swine fever, or ASF, which is a highly contagious and deadly disease that only affects pigs. This disease is among the highest priorities for the World Organisation for Animal Health, which is why Plum Island scientists and the USDA were watching for it.
“Unfortunately, African swine fever was detected in the Dominican Republic in July 2021,” Holland said. “That was the first time the virus had been on this half of the planet in almost 40 years. We have been doing regular surveillance testing with them since 2018-2019 and it was through this program that we were able to detect it.”
Because of this team’s thorough testing for animal diseases, the unit, along with colleagues across the USDA, received the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service Administrator’s Award for their actions to diagnose and support outbreak response to ASF in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. This work directly helped protect the $57 billion U.S. swine industry.
“The USDA takes the threat of ASF seriously and several teams responded immediately to the situation,” Holland said. “Incident management teams and laboratory diagnosticians responded to provide hands-on support in the Dominican Republic, logistic folks helped get passports and visas for deployments lined up, and many others helped stand up a laboratory in Puerto Rico. It was not a small feat, and we are honored to play a pivotal role in diagnostics to protect the U.S. from ASF.”
Having grown up as a small-town farm kid, hard work and having a mission-driven attitude is nothing new for Holland.
“A lot of my background is tied to work ethic because a lot of times we didn’t have help,” Holland said. “It was just us. It didn’t matter if the cows got out in the middle of the night, we were on our four-wheelers trying to fix fences and get the cows back in.”
Holland’s commitment to performing to the best of her ability in the workplace has made her an asset to the FADDL team. She is looking forward to the challenge of standing up NBAF’s diagnostic services and looks forward to the benefits of having this service in the heartland.
“I think we can all appreciate that the pandemic pointed out that diagnostics can help detect emerging diseases sooner to implement responses,” Holland said. “Because in an infectious disease emergency, minutes matter.”
Logistically speaking, Holland said that having a laboratory with the highest level of safety and security features located in the center of the country is advantageous for diagnostics compared to an island on the east coast of the country.
“If a sample needs to come from California or Hawaii, it has to come a long way to get to Plum Island,” Holland said. “Having a next-generation facility, like NBAF, is a huge value because it’s in the middle for everyone.”
In 2023, our science teams — including Holland’s section — will work to set up their laboratories, test equipment, evaluate workflows, and most importantly, ensure all future science can be accomplished safely and effectively. All this while work continues at PIADC. Because with work this important, there can be no gaps in the United States’ ability to respond.
Katie Pawloskey is the communications director for the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility.