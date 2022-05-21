The U.S. Department of Agriculture continues to hire passionate and dedicated people to work at the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility here in the Little Apple. Standing up a high-security, high-containment facility like NBAF brings with it some unique challenges — and a lot of pressure to get things right. So, why did we sign up for this and why do we persist?
We understand the value of NBAF’s mission to protect our ag economy, livestock and public health. For many of us, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to use our talents and skills for public service; for some, it’s even a dream job. For others, it is a chance to protect the agriculture industry. As an example, some NBAF employees have a family history rooted in agriculture production with ample desire to protect their legacy.
All these reasons and more lead to a workforce that will persist despite challenges. As such, we recently celebrated our employees’ hard work and dedication to keep American agriculture healthy and profitable as part of Public Service Recognition Week, May 1-7.
As we move into the facility, there have been more opportunities to get to know each other personally. We continue to relish these opportunities and look forward to more as the rest of our team returns to work in person.
Most of us currently working onsite are operations employees — maintenance workers, security guards, custodians, secretaries and other office staff. These are the employees who make the facility run smoothly and will give the scientists a safe and secure place to do their important work. While we ready the facility for the science, these scientists are doing their work elsewhere also with passion and dedication.
Take, for example, Dr. Muzafar Makhdoomi, associate director of the Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory. We shorten this to FADDL, which is located at Plum Island Animal Disease Center, but will move to NBAF over the next couple of years.
FADDL has a regulatory mission focused on prevention, surveillance, diagnosis and response to high-consequence foreign animal diseases. It also hosts training for federal and state veterinarians so they can recognize the clinical signs of these diseases in the field. FADDL receives and runs diagnostic tests on samples — like tissue or blood — anytime a veterinarian thinks an animal in the U.S. has clinical signs of a foreign animal disease.
“I’m really passionate about diagnostic medicine because I believe it’s the first step in the response to a disease outbreak,” Dr. Makhdoomi said.
That passion comes from first-hand experience of what a foreign animal disease can do to livestock and the agriculture industry.
After vet school, there was an outbreak of footrot in sheep in Kashmir,” Dr. Makhdoomi said.
“The animals were suffering because there was no cure; there was no vaccine for the disease.
Some veterinarians did prescribe antibiotics, but the disease would reoccur in about two weeks.
The poor farmers would actually spend a lot of money to treat the disease, but it just kept coming back.”
Footrot is caused by anaerobic bacteria and can make sheep lame. In severe cases, it can lead to a separation of the hoof horn from the sensitive tissue of the foot. It degrades animal welfare around the world and, every year, it results in economic losses of up to 84 million British pounds in the United Kingdom. This would be roughly equivalent to $104 million. After that experience, Dr. Makhdoomi asked himself, “what am I doing for the community?” That thought became the driving force for him to develop a vaccine for footrot. Now, farmers have that vaccine to counteract that particular disease.
“There was an outbreak; I was able to address it and do something for the community,” Makhdoomi said. “Whatever I have done since then has literally stemmed from that experience and is the driving force for me to move to diagnostic medicine.”
The FADDL team is prepared to diagnose a wide variety of possible foreign animal diseases with the goal to catch and restrict spread early if they did come to the U.S. Currently, Plum Island has biosafety level-2 and 3 containment laboratories, which help these talented scientists perform their important work.
If a diagnostic sample comes in and shows indications of being a high-consequence pathogen, it must be repackaged and sent to a lab with the highest level of safety and security features, a biosafety level-4.
“Our goal is to determine that a disease is not here, have the capability to actually diagnose it if it shows up, and protect our herds and our people from it,” Dr. Makhdoomi said. “With international trade and travelers, there’s always a threat that high-consequence foreign animal diseases could be introduced here. We have to have our infrastructure ready and prepared for those processes.”
With NBAF’s BSL-2, -3 and -4 containment laboratories, any sample regardless of its risk will remain within the safety and security confines of NBAF’s walls. In addition to that benefit, diagnostics will be performed and supported by people, like Dr. Makhdoomi, who truly love what they do and see the value of the NBAF mission.