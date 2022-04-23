In this month’s update, I am thrilled to share with the community that many more of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility employees are starting to work at this state-of-the-art facility, myself included.
At this time, construction is very close to being complete. According to the Department of Homeland Security Science & Technology Directorate, or DHS S&T, what remains in the construction phase is some equipment installation and finishing touches, mostly in containment areas. The commissioning phase — which includes testing and validating all the unique systems at NBAF — is already in progress and will continue into the summer.
Because much of the construction is complete, those on our team who are now able to return to work in person are excited to move into the facility office spaces as we’ve quickly outgrown our temporary spaces. As of this month, we have officially onboarded 200 people over the past two years during telework.
Walking up the hill into the building, I marvel at the beauty of this facility. Decorative limestone fence-like structures intermixed with native prairie plants serve as a reminder of Kansas’ agricultural heritage — the very thing NBAF employees will work to protect. As the warm weather starts to pour over the Flint Hills, NBAF’s tiered water feature also gives credence to our Plum Island heritage and success.
While the facility’s design is certainly striking, it is the work for a greater good that can only be done here that has helped attract quality employees. Take for example, Dr. Chad Mire, newly hired as the research leader for NBAF’s Foreign Arthropod-Borne Animal Disease Research Unit. We shorten that to FABADRU; pronouncing it as fab-uh-drew. This new USDA research unit, which was formed here in Manhattan because of NBAF’s one-of-a-kind facilities, will focus on viruses that use arthropods like insects and ticks to cause diseases in animals — and potentially people.
Dr. Mire came to us from the University of Texas Medical Branch’s Galveston National
Laboratory, which focuses more on the human side of diseases. He said he’s been aware that DHS has been building this facility for a while and saw it as his next job opportunity.
“The high-containment science field is a very small world, and you know when places like NBAF are being built,” Dr. Mire said. “I saw a position at NBAF as a potential opportunity to take everything I’ve learned from the people before me and apply it to pathogens that could be zoonotic, or diseases that typically affect animals but can transfer to people.”
Dr. Mire’s early interests were centered around molecular virology, or what he calls the nuts and bolts of how a virus puts itself together and takes itself apart. As he learned more about viruses, he realized they have a simple complexity. Simple because a virus by itself is a simple molecule, but the path it takes — entering a cell to reproduce — to infect an organism is complex. As scientists in the FABADRU unit learn more about this simple complexity between arthropods and animals, they can find ways to stop it, like developing vaccines.
“I’m excited about coming to NBAF and working on these viruses to understand their ability to use arthropods to transmit to animals — and potentially animals to humans,” Mire said.
“Understanding the transmission of arthropod-borne diseases within animal models will help us test vaccines and treatments that can help protect our livestock.”
This unit is already hard at work using Kansas State University’s Biosecurity Research Institute, or BRI, containment laboratories to jump start the research that can be done in biosafety level-3.
At NBAF, this team will focus on two pathogens transmitted by mosquitoes: Japanese
encephalitis virus, which affects cattle, sheep and goats; and Rift Valley fever virus that affects horses, donkeys and pigs. Both these pathogens have the potential to infect people, particularly those in close contact with these animals.
“If you can stop a pathogen in arthropods or animals, then you can stop the transmission to humans,” Mire said. “I’m excited that USDA will have a facility like NBAF — with biosafety level-2, -3 and -4 containment — to work on high-consequence viruses that can affect agriculture and humans.”
As Dr. Mire was explaining to his family what he would be doing at NBAF, his son summed it up nicely by saying “So, you are going to save America’s bacon?”
This statement holds true in more ways than one since the agriculture industry is a large
contributor to our nation’s economy. Agriculture, food and food processing contribute more than $1.1 trillion to the U.S. economy’s gross domestic product per year. In addition, 11 percent of jobs — about 22 million — have some ties to agriculture.
The beauty of these rolling Flint Hills dotted with healthy livestock will give NBAF scientists constant visuals of how important their work is to protect our nation from these pathogens.
Katie Pawlosky is director of communications for NBAF.