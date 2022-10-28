The National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility has an exceptional mission that prioritizes safety and health. This mission is driven by people who have a passion for making the world a better and safer place, much like our colleagues at the Plum Island Animal Disease Center in New York.

While the team at Plum Island has done more to protect this nation’s agriculture than anyone will probably ever know, there is some essential work that cannot be done in Plum’s biosafety level-2 and 3 laboratories: Research on zoonotic and emerging diseases that require the highest level of biocontainment, Biosafety Level 4, or BSL-4.

