While the U.S. Department of Homeland Security is adding the finishing touches to the structure for the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is working on all essential details to ready it for the science.
Among those details is getting the facility registered with the Federal Select Agent Program. Select agents are things like viruses, bacteria, microorganisms or toxins that pose a severe threat to public and animal health. Balancing legitimate research to understand these agents — and developing countermeasures for them — with the risk of any release or misuse of the select agents is of utmost importance for NBAF.
It is the Federal Select Agent Program that regulates and sets requirements for working with about 65 different pathogens and toxins classified as select agents as well as overseeing more than 240 private, academic, commercial, state and federal government facilities across the U.S. that work with them. The program started in 2002 and is jointly operated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and USDA. The CDC focuses on select agents that cause disease in people while USDA focuses on agents that cause disease in plants and animals.
NBAF’s Federal Select Agent Program registration process must be completed, and the facility must be approved before any pathogens can be housed on site. This process is so important that discussions about it and what is needed for an approved facility started well before construction.
NBAF designers and planners worked with Dr. Freeda Isaac, who at the time was the director for the USDA side of the Federal Select Agent Program. From the beginning, she brought insight into how the facility can prioritize safety and security. Dr. Isaac is now the executive director of USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service’s Diagnostics and Biologics unit, which will co-manage NBAF and have a laboratory presence with the Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostics Laboratory. In this role, she continues to help NBAF prepare for the registration process.
Beyond the structural requirements for select agent registration, the program demands extensive security requirements — including handling and storage of select agents. NBAF will have to maintain a complete list of select agents in the facility down to the vial of material. Through unannounced inspections, the program enforces related procedures and issues any violations of these measures.
NBAF will track all personnel who have access to select agents in the facility, including maintaining background checks on those individuals. In addition, NBAF’s training program must include how to work with select agents. It’s paramount for employees to understand the agents they are working with and maintain that training. These are just a fraction and a simplified explanation of the Federal Select Agent Program regulations. A more detailed explanation of these regulations is available at selectagents.gov.
Once the registration process is complete, NBAF’s expanded capabilities — including laboratories with the highest levels of containment — will give Plum Island scientists an opportunity to expand their research programs and further protect the U.S. food supply, agricultural economy and public health. That expansion will include some zoonotic diseases, or diseases that can transfer from animals to humans, which means NBAF’s select agent program and the facility will have oversight from the CDC and USDA.
“It really is a beautiful facility; it is well constructed,” Dr. Isaac said. “I am really excited about our scientists being able to come to the facility, tour it and set up their lab space. It’s exciting for them to really envision how their programs will work at NBAF.”
These next several months also are exciting for many of us in NBAF’s operations as scientists slowly start to trickle into the area. We will get to work with some of the best scientific minds. They do an excellent job of emergency preparedness, diagnostics and training to detect diseases early and prevent spread, as well as developing countermeasures for these through critical research.
Although the pandemic may have put some wrinkles in our plans, we are ironing them all out to ensure NBAF is a world-class science facility where we can work toward a safer and more resilient America.