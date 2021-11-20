The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, or NBAF, has several ambitious goals. Of course, when the facility has been tasked to protect agriculture, attract quality employees and keep everyone safe in the process, those goals should be set to a high standard.
The first goal — which actually is tasked to our partners at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate, or DHS S&T — is literally creating a solid and firm foundation for this state-of-the-art facility by building it from the ground up. As a result of COVID-19 disruptions, USDA and DHS continue collaborating to realign NBAF’s schedule to minimize the effects of the pandemic and delays to the overall program.
As part of that realignment last year, USDA and DHS announced they would address necessary technology upgrades identified since the design was completed in 2012 as well as installation of USDA-funded equipment as part of the construction timeline. While it was clear these efforts were going to be significant, they are taking more time than expected, and DHS S&T is currently estimating that construction will be complete in spring 2022.
DHS S&T is also responsible for NBAF’s commissioning, which is another way to say a performance review for the building and its systems. The testing and retesting of NBAF’s unique and complex building systems is linked to the completion of construction and is also taking a bit longer than anticipated, so the commissioning completion date is estimated for summer 2022.
At NBAF, employees at both U.S. departments are participating in commissioning alongside the contractor so that everyone is on the same page about the facility’s innerworkings and unique abilities. This meticulous and important process has revealed the team’s dedication.
As USDA NBAF Coordinator Dr. Ken Burton said, “The critical nature of NBAF’s systems requires that they work together flawlessly to maintain the level of safety needed at NBAF. These are things we can’t rush, and we won’t rush, so the timeline has been adjusted to reflect that.”
Before the pandemic, DHS was going to operate the facility until construction and commissioning were complete. But in another effort to mitigate the pandemic’s effects, the two departments agreed to a phased transition, where USDA employees would start taking over operations of the facility one piece at a time — before the construction and commissioning milestones are complete.
With this phased transition, NBAF employees’ goal is to learn about and skillfully operate a $1.25 billion, high-tech facility before any science can transfer from the Plum Island Animal Disease Center. Currently, USDA employees are operating the transshipping building, central utility and wastewater pre-treatment plants, managing operations and maintenance for the campus and overseeing the security guard services.
Katie Pawlosky is the NBAF communications director.