The U.S. Department of Agriculture and U.S. Department of Homeland Security have been working together to make the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility a reality for more than a decade. Planning started in 2006, Manhattan officially became the site in 2009, and a memorandum of agreement was signed in 2019 to outline the process for NBAF’s transfer from DHS’ Science and Technology Directorate to USDA.
Up until April 2020, the construction project was on target to be complete by the end of the year. Then, we were all handed a few figurative lemons in the form of a global pandemic, which brought with it some inevitable disruptions to labor and material availability. In traditional Midwestern spirit, USDA and DHS S&T employees took those challenges in stride and continued working to make the best of them. The result is a pretty “sweet” collaboration.
As Tim Barr, NBAF program manager for DHS said, “This is a technically and managerially complex program, and the joint agency collaboration in the best interest of the NBAF mission is remarkable. It is a testament to the abilities of the leadership and staff at USDA and DHS involved in the NBAF program.”
One of the ways these two agencies worked together to address these challenges was to readjust the timeline of major NBAF milestones and the associated key tasks. USDA and DHS S&T announced the updated schedule in December 2020.
The first adjustment is to the substantial completion of construction milestone, which is the point when USDA will have full access to the facility and be responsible for its operations. This milestone was scheduled for December 2020 but is now projected for October 2021.
As one may imagine, there have been many advances in laboratory technology and equipment since the facility design was completed in 2012. USDA and DHS originally planned to install necessary technology upgrades and USDA-funded equipment after the completion of construction milestone because of cost and schedule constraints that existed at the time.
Then the pandemic-related delays presented an opportunity for USDA and DHS to collaboratively realign the schedule and include these efforts into a revised milestone. The main benefit of the schedule realignment is that these items can now be included in the contractual “endurance period.” This is a 60-day period following substantial completion when the contractor is available to assist the government in addressing facility operations issues.
Commissioning activities, the testing and validation of equipment and supporting systems, also have been realigned to efficiently address the equipment and technology upgrades discussed above. When combined, the realignment of the construction and commissioning schedules minimizes further delays to the overall NBAF program — the overarching goal of the agencies’ NBAF collaboration.
The next major milestone is called full operating capability, which is when registration for all select agents is granted by the Federal Select Agent Program and approval for transfer and work with Foot and Mouth Disease virus, or FMDV, at NBAF is granted from the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. Currently, FMDV can only be handled at the Plum Island Animal Disease Center in New York. This approval is now projected for September 2023.
The last major milestone is to complete the transfer of the science mission from Plum Island to NBAF. Originally scheduled for August 2023, the milestone is now projected for December 2023 — for a total delay of only four months.
What does this mean for everyone who’s been patiently waiting for this facility to be up and running? NBAF is already a part of this growing community regardless of the timing of these milestones. Despite the challenges of 2020, we continue to attract and retain employees to this area. We’ve hired more than half of our total expected 400 employees — several of which interviewed and onboarded through videoconferencing technology over the past few months. More than 60% of NBAF’s current workforce say they’re not native to Kansas and many of our colleagues currently working at Plum Island come from across the U.S. We look forward to them joining us in Manhattan in the coming years.
We overcame many struggles in 2020 by working together. Whether we’re employed by USDA or DHS, all of us working on the NBAF project are committed to finding even more ways to collaborate and work through challenges. This unique time will only help us become better prepared for opening the nation’s first maximum biocontainment science facility for large livestock.
Please email any further questions to nbaf@usda.gov.
Katie Pawlosky is the NBAF communications director.