Like anyone excited to move into a new home, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is sorting through and organizing items that have been collected for more than 66 years at the Plum Island Animal Disease Center, or PIADC, in New York. This is in preparation for the move to the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, or NBAF, here in the Little Apple.
Dr. Chuck Dodd, transition program manager for PIADC, is coordinating that monumental task. As a K-State graduate and former College of Veterinary Medicine faculty member, Dodd is familiar with the Manhattan area. He’s also familiar with the impact that foreign animal diseases can have on agriculture. He has spent most of his career dedicated to animal health by serving the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps, the Jordan University of Science and Technology in the Middle East and through a developmental organization in East Africa.
“As a veterinarian, I got to learn first-hand what it’s like to work and live with some of the diseases that are fairly devastating in many parts of the world,” Dodd said. “It was good for me to have that background and perspective working with the diseases that we are trying to keep out of the U.S.”
Dodd is focused on three main areas as part of the science mission transfer. The first is developing a new and robust inventory system for biomaterials, which is critical for any laboratory that contains select agents. As a world reference laboratory and biorepository, Plum Island maintains samples of livestock diseases for diagnostics. Those biomaterials must be accounted for with complete accuracy at all times through an inventory system.
Since many of these biomaterials are federally regulated, PIADC and NBAF staff are working together to create an enhanced system that is tailored for NBAF’s needs and interfaces with other workflow systems. It is a critical part of the biomaterial handling protocols that USDA scientists give their utmost attention, greatest care and competence to upholding.
Dodd’s second focus area is overseeing the scanning and processing of hard-copy documents in Plum Island’s biocontainment areas. Items that are generated in those areas don’t come out. Therefore, more than six decades of lab notebooks, testing results and other lab documents have stayed in biocontainment.
“We’ve processed more than 290,000 pages of records and we are not quite halfway yet,” Dodd said.
Those documents have been significant historical records that scientists can use to fuel future research. The digitization project will give scientists the opportunity to continue accessing those records after the science activities move to NBAF. In addition, the document digitizing team is integrating text recognition technology, meta data and keywords to convert handwritten notes so they can be searchable and more useful in the future.
“We are really enhancing a lot of the data that’s been collected over the past decades,” Dodd said. “It’s a great way to preserve what we’ve learned over time.”
Dodd’s third focus area is the actual transfer of biomaterials that are required to move the science-related activities from Plum Island to NBAF. As part of this critical aspect of the move west, a team is working with scientists to determine what needs to move and how best to accomplish this.
In addition, PIADC employees also are evaluating their transition to NBAF over the next few years. Our colleagues at Plum Island are a tremendous team with amazing comradery. We want to continue that at NBAF. Our NBAF leaders focus on creating opportunities for collaboration to make everyone feel welcome and a part of the One NBAF team.
“From my perspective, Plum Island employees are unspoken heroes,” Dodd said. “I think they do more to protect our livelihoods than anyone will ever know. They are the quiet, calm professionals, who are very good at what they do, but at the same time, they are just like everyone else. They have families who are immersed in their local neighborhoods and communities.”
As Dodd says, NBAF is a world-class facility but it’s really the people working in it that will make it great. In traditional Manhattan style, the community has been welcoming to the few who have already moved here. Thank you to all who have already helped provide a friendly and open culture that makes our employees from all over the U.S. feel a part of Manhappiness.