The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility continues hiring, training and working to find passionate people to be part of our team.
This first cohort of employees is incredibly important to establishing the culture, policies and procedures for this critical facility. The team is forward-thinking, driven and committed to overcoming the unique challenges associated with standing up a national science facility with biosafety level-2, -3 and -4 laboratories.
While building our current team is certainly a high priority, our future teammates also are on our minds. This facility needs a pipeline of skilled, dedicated and diverse employees to serve its mission for years to come. We need diverse thinking, diverse experiences, and especially diverse scientific expertise to come together in service to protect the nation from emerging and foreign animal as well as zoonotic diseases.
As our colleague, Dr. Roxann Motroni, national program leader for animal health with USDA’s Agricultural Research Service, or ARS, said, “We will need veterinarians, microbiologists, bioinformaticians and many other areas of expertise. We hope to recruit people who are passionate about the mission to support animal and public health.”
NBAF’s workforce development efforts are helping students at various stages learn more about science-related careers in a facility like NBAF. Through a variety of partnerships, students can learn how they can safely use their talents to create positive change through science. The addition of the NBAF Workforce Development funding in 2017 has helped formalize USDA’s training programs and strengthen partnerships.
“We want to attract and hire the world’s best scientists, but we aren’t an educational institution, so we partner with universities to train the best and the brightest who we hope will become our scientists one day,” Motroni said.
Scientists at the Plum Island Animal Disease Center have already successfully trained more than 100 postdocs and scientists for this very specialized kind of laboratory work.
One example is the ARS partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim’s Veterinary Scholars Program. Over the next five years, the program will connect up to 12 veterinary students annually with summer research internships at ARS laboratories — including NBAF, once there is active science activity.
For master’s and doctoral graduates interested in a career in research to prevent foreign animal diseases, ARS has longer-term graduate training through its research funding at several major research universities such as Auburn University, Mississippi State University and Kansas State University.
ARS also has partnered with K-State’s Center of Excellence for Emerging and Zoonotic Animal Diseases on a two-week biosafety and transboundary animal diseases summer program for recent bachelor’s and master’s degree graduates. It will provide intensive, hands-on and classroom training at K-State’s Biosecurity Research Institute.
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS, workforce development programs focus on students who are interested in the science behind prevention, surveillance, diagnostics and response to foreign animal diseases.
The NBAF Scientist Training Program is for veterinary, doctoral and master’s degree students. These students receive research and educational funding and are guaranteed employment with APHIS at Plum Island and NBAF. Currently, there are 25 students in the program from 14 universities across the nation — nine are K-State students. Three NSTP students already have graduated and transitioned into their federal positions.
Another APHIS workforce development program is the NBAF Laboratorian Training Program. It’s a summer program for undergraduate students and recent graduates who are interested in becoming lab technicians for high-containment laboratories like NBAF. This summer, APHIS scientists will help kick off two NBAF Laboratorian Training Programs, one for a third year at K-State and a new one at Texas Tech University.
All these programs are great opportunities for students interested in science to get involved early and develop a career path that could lead them to NBAF. We are currently working to get all these opportunities posted on our website at www.usda.gov/nbaf. In the meantime, anyone needing more information about these training programs or career opportunities at NBAF can email us at nbaf@usda.gov.
Katie Pawlosky is the director of communications for NBAF.