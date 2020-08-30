Like most things in the movies, high-containment biosafety work is dramatized to engage an audience. While highly inaccurate in most cases, the theatrics do have a benefit beyond the movie plot. They draw in a new generation of curious bioscientists — ones like National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) deputy director Dr. Sarah Ziegler.
Dr. Ziegler said she first became interested in virology — the study of viruses — after watching the movie "Outbreak" as a teenager. She started her career working in and around Biosafety level 3 and Biosafety level 4, or BSL-3 and BSL-4, laboratories as part of her doctoral degree and has spent the last 10 years focused on the biosafety, biocontainment, compliance and operations that surround that kind of scientific work.
A BSL-4 laboratory is equipped for handling high-consequence zoonotic diseases — those that can transfer between animals and humans. These types of labs require equipment like the theatrical favorite "space suits" with individual breathing systems. Unlike the movies, the protocol is far more detailed to make sure scientists are safe and all biological material is contained. For the last two years, Dr. Ziegler has served as a contractor for NBAF to establish those protocols until she moved to Manhattan and became an official NBAF employee for USDA in early July.
As the new deputy director, Dr. Ziegler will manage NBAF's facilities, animal resources and biorisk management units. Basically, these three units will make NBAF one of the safest and most advanced biocontainment facilities for large livestock in the world. In fact, NBAF will provide the first BSL-4 facility for livestock in the United States, enabling us to work on high-consequence zoonotic pathogens. In total, these three units will have nearly 170 employees from veterinarians and select agent specialists to engineers and electricians.
According to Dr. Ziegler, another unique characteristic of NBAF is the dedicated focus on building a diverse workforce regarding gender, ethnicity, cultural backgrounds and many other aspects. Ziegler and other NBAF leaders agree, we must create a culture that encourages diversity and inclusion to positively contribute to NBAF's success. We are thrilled to see so many of our team members volunteering to participate in various committees focused on celebrating diversity in our workforce and developing activities to increase employee awareness of these topics.
Dr. Ziegler said she’s excited to see so many women in leadership and scientific roles at NBAF, which has not always been the case in her previous roles. Ziegler and several others at NBAF, including Dr. Maggie Behnke, who I wrote about last month, are eager to share their experiences and talk about exciting careers in science at NBAF with the public and especially with kids. If you are part of any group that’s interested in having us present current news and updates to community groups and organizations or answer questions about the work we’ll be doing, please email us at nbaf@usda.gov or follow our Twitter and LinkedIn accounts.
The variety of career opportunities at NBAF are broad, which means we’re also building a workforce with a diverse set of skills and experience. Recent openings have included welder, animal health technician, industrial hygienist, auto mechanic, utility system repairer operator and supervisory security specialist. We will continue to interview and hire many more employees this year for NBAF, which will be owned and operated by the USDA. At this time, we’ve only hired about half of the 400 total team members we expect to have on board by the end of 2023. Candidates are encouraged to explore available positions on USAJobs at usajobs.gov.
All these positions are critical to onboard now, so our team is ready when the facility is complete. Our partners at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology Directorate (DHS S&T) continue to forecast a delay in the December 2020 milestone to complete construction due to the challenges introduced by the pandemic. However, DHS S&T remains confident that the project can be completed within the $1.25 billion budget and continues to collaborate with USDA to mitigate the impacts of construction delays on operations stand-up activities.