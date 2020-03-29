Most of you are aware of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) currently under construction just north of K-State’s campus. And many of you probably remember when Manhattan was selected in 2009 to be the home of this state-of-the-art laboratory. Providing a solid understanding of NBAF’s mission and vision for the future was very important then and continues to be a critical focus now.
The mission of NBAF offers a good explanation as to why it’s being built. NBAF’s mission is to protect the United States against animal diseases that could threaten our food supply, agricultural economy and public health. These animal diseases, like foot-and-mouth disease and African swine fever, would have a disastrous impact on our economy if they were to enter our country. It is sometimes overlooked, but agriculture, food production and food processing contribute over $3.9 trillion to the U.S. economy each year, representing about 22% of our annual gross domestic product. Also, 1 in 10 U.S. jobs has ties to agriculture. From the public health perspective, NBAF will provide the first high-containment, Biosafety Level (BSL) 4 facility for livestock in the United States, enabling us to work on the most high-consequence “zoonotic” animal diseases —those that can infect both livestock and people.
That brings us to the vision: How will NBAF impact the future? NBAF’s vision is to create a safer and more resilient America through a world-class, connected science facility for large animal agricultural research, training and diagnostics. Currently, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) conducts foreign animal disease research, training and diagnostics at the Plum Island Animal Disease Center in New York — a facility which is more than 60 years old. In addition to having multiple state-of-the-art laboratories and the first U.S. large animal BSL-4 capability, NBAF will also have a Biologics Development Module (BDM), which will allow collaboration between NBAF scientists and stakeholders. The BDM will allow these partnerships to explore the development and production of potential vaccines, diagnostic platforms and veterinary medical countermeasures.
Now consider for a moment what it takes to build and train a team of about 400 people who will be responsible for accomplishing NBAF’s mission and vision. Jeff Hansford, supervisor of NBAF’s Training and Document Control team, considers it a big job, but it’s one the team looks forward to tackling. Hansford’s team is responsible for ensuring all NBAF employees have the appropriate training and certifications needed to do their jobs. They also ensure all policies, standard operating procedures and other guidance are documented, approved and available to assist in meeting standards and maintaining accreditation.
A quick look at the Training and Document Control team highlights the workforce experience being brought to NBAF and Manhattan. Together, Hansford’s team of eight has 138 years of military experience. In fact, 51% of the current USDA NBAF employees are veterans, and of those veterans, 35% have retired with more than 20 years of service. Furthermore, the NBAF team is made up of scientists, veterinarians, biosafety and security experts, IT professionals and so on. That’s a lot of knowledge and experience in one building!
With about 130 employees currently on board and an estimated 400 operational and scientific personnel when fully staffed, there are still many positions to fill. Each of these USDA NBAF employees will be critical to achieving and maintaining the NBAF mission and vision. As always, please continue to be on the lookout for job openings on USAJobs (www.usajobs.gov), as new opportunities are posted on a regular basis.
For those who have read our monthly updates, I hope I have been able to convey how exciting these times are for all of us. Over the last year, I have had the pleasure of preparing this column and updating you on NBAF’s progress. I would like to thank the entire community for your kind comments and continued interest in learning more about NBAF. I am also excited that we are adding new people to the NBAF team who are just as dedicated to providing accurate and important news on the NBAF mission and vision.
Beginning next month, Katie Pawlosky — our director of communications — will be providing this column. Katie is local to the Manhattan community and brings a tremendous level of energy, dedication and expertise that I know you will all thoroughly enjoy. Thanks again to you all!
Dr. Ken Burton is the USDA coordinator for the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility.