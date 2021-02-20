Agriculture and food-related industries contribute more than $1.1 trillion to the U.S. economy every year. Protecting that financial asset — as well as our nation’s livestock and public health — from transboundary or foreign animal diseases is part of the mission of the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, or NBAF.
Our colleagues at the Plum Island Animal Disease Center, or PIADC, in New York have more than six decades of experience and success in this area. Moving that successful legacy to NBAF will give these skilled and brilliant scientists and support staff an opportunity to broaden and strengthen their capabilities in a world-class facility.
Among the PIADC research programs that will move to NBAF is the U.S. Department of Agriculture, or USDA, Foreign Animal Disease Research Unit, or FADRU. Established in 1954, this unit researches high-impact animal diseases — especially foreign animal diseases, or those that are not presently in the U.S. but could be a threat to American livestock. The current research program includes foot-and-mouth disease, African swine fever and classical swine fever.
FADRU works closely with other programs at PIADC and collectively, they continue making strides to control and eradicate select high-consequence animal diseases. For example, scientists developed a new vaccine for foot-and-mouth disease, or FMD. While this disease has not been found in the U.S. since 1929, it is a highly contagious viral disease that affects animals with cloven hooves – like cattle and pigs — and would devastate the U.S. agriculture industry. Thankfully, USDA PIADC scientists have collaborated to develop quick diagnostics and vaccine administration for FMD that provide a level of control and protection from its spread.
According to Dr. Luis Rodriguez, research leader of FADRU, scientists recently published findings on the role of Asian buffalo and cattle in FMD transmission under natural conditions —in Asian and African endemic areas — and in laboratory settings. Through this research, they learned how the disease spreads among animals and in an animal’s body, and when it becomes infectious to others.
All this knowledge will help the nation be better prepared if foot-and-mouth disease would ever show its ugly effects here. But FMD is just one of the possible diseases that could affect the U.S. Another disease they’ve focused on is African swine fever, or ASF. Rodriguez says a group of their scientists have developed new vaccine candidates for ASF that were recently licensed to multiple pharmaceutical companies. One of these companies, located in Vietnam, announced that it had succeeded in manufacturing one of these vaccines on a large scale, which has shown effectiveness in swine. It is expected that this vaccine will be deployed in Vietnam within the year if all goes well.
Dr. Rodriguez said NBAF will provide FADRU with modern laboratories to continue to conduct this valuable research. In addition, FADRU’s current team of about 25 employees and 15-20 non-federal trainees, graduate students and university collaborators will increase with the expanded facilities and capabilities at NBAF. The goal of some of those collaborations is to make disease countermeasure development more efficient and local.
NBAF’s Biologics Development Module may be able to help take other research successes and make them more commercially available to expand the protection against a variety of animal diseases. This collaboration opportunity, FADRU’s critical research, and the proactive efforts of USDA’s Foreign Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory, which I wrote about in February 2020, will help protect the nation from these animal diseases.
Through disease research, countermeasure development, diagnostics and training, NBAF's vision is a safer and more resilient America.