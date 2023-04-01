The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, or NBAF, has taken quite a journey to become the next-gen facility it is today. Since the idea for it arose more than 17 years ago, several individuals have played vital roles in perfecting the details of the facility.

Dr. Steven Kappes, associate administrator for the Agricultural Research Service Office of National Programs, is one of those individuals.

Tags

Recommended for you