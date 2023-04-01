The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility, or NBAF, has taken quite a journey to become the next-gen facility it is today. Since the idea for it arose more than 17 years ago, several individuals have played vital roles in perfecting the details of the facility.
Dr. Steven Kappes, associate administrator for the Agricultural Research Service Office of National Programs, is one of those individuals.
“I started working on the NBAF project in 2005,” said Dr. Kappes. “I was able to participate and visit six of the potential locations for NBAF, with Manhattan being one of them.”
The site selection team Dr. Kappes was a part of took many factors into consideration when planning for NBAF. According to Dr. Kappes, the Manhattan area exceeded the wants and needs for the facility.
“My interest in planning NBAF was to find ways to improve the health and well-being of agricultural animals to ensure a productive and safe food supply,” Dr. Kappes said. “The proximity to Kansas State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biosecurity Research Institute, Fort Riley and the animal health corridor were all determining factors for the selection. I knew when the Department of Homeland Security picked Manhattan, KS, for the location, we would find dedicated and well-trained employees in the area.”
Now that we are closer than ever to becoming a fully functioning facility, Dr. Kappes expresses his gratitude to NBAF employees and local partners who have made the plan come to life.
“The people who have made NBAF a reality are remarkably dedicated and passionate about what they do,” Dr. Kappes said. “They are NBAF’s greatest asset, right behind the awesome facility with all the latest technology. Every NBAF employee understands what we need to get the facility up and running. Its safe operation relies on establishing a united and team-centered culture.”
One of the major advances NBAF has made since entering the operational endurance period at the beginning of the year was the start of the science preparatory phase in mid-February. This phase represents a shift from focusing on operational standup of the facility to beginning the process for standing up the science programs at NBAF.
The operations and science teams are working together to accomplish as much as possible during this next phase. Scientists are confirming laboratory set-up, evaluating standardized laboratory work processes for consistency and safety, and ensuring equipment is functioning appropriately. These are critical initial steps to ensure all research and diagnostics can be accomplished safely and effectively.
As a reminder, there is currently no active research occurring at NBAF. Before any work with biological select agents and pathogens can begin at NBAF, the facility and personnel must undergo a series of inspections and reviews by the Federal Select Agent Program. This step is required by law to evaluate the safety and security of any laboratory that will work with high-consequence viruses, bacteria, microorganisms or toxins. You can find more information on this program and its regulations at selectagents.gov.
It will still take a couple of years to transfer the full science mission from the Plum Island Animal Disease Center in New York to NBAF in Kansas. But every day gets us one step closer to our mission — protecting the U.S. against livestock diseases that threaten our food supply, agricultural economy and public health.
Katie Pawlosky is the communications director for the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility.