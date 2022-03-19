In March, 16 years ago, the Manhattan community submitted the official expression of interest to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to be the location for the National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility. Through a widespread site selection process, community discussions, extensive planning, risk assessments, and a lot of concrete during construction, we can finally see the figurative light at the end of the construction tunnel.
Many U.S. Department of Agriculture employees are excited to begin moving into the facility later this month, but it will take a couple of years to fully transfer the science mission from the Plum Island Animal Disease Center. It’s a detailed process that takes a bit of time.
USDA will have to transfer entire science units like the Foreign Animal Disease Research Unit, or FADRU. According to Dr. Jeff Silverstein, a deputy administrator for USDA’s Agricultural Research Service, FADRU is the primary research unit at Plum Island and fits perfectly with NBAF’s mission. Dr. Silverstein has spent the last seven years prioritizing NBAF’s research programs around its capabilities and envisioning potential partnership opportunities to maximize research.
FADRU’s research focus is to understand and develop products to prevent, control and eradicate foreign animal diseases. They do this by looking at how a pathogen causes disease, how it can get into an animal, how it can be passed from animal to animal and more — all with the underlying goal to find a way to stop it. FADRU researchers even develop intervention tools like vaccines and diagnostics to track and prevent disease. We are excited to begin welcoming the expert scientists with this unit to Manhattan very soon.
Last year, FADRU scientists won two national awards for research and technology transfer. One was for vaccine development for foot-and-mouth disease and the other was for work on African swine fever, or ASF, vaccine development. The latter is particularly important as ASF emerged in the Dominican Republic last year, a first for the Western Hemisphere in more than 40 years.
While ASF hasn’t been found in the U.S. and doesn’t infect people, it has devastated pig populations and caused significant economic losses in many other countries. Once the science does transfer from Plum Island to NBAF, USDA scientists will be able to expand on research successes to include expertise on diseases that are carried by insects, called arthropod-borne, and diseases that can transfer from livestock to humans, called zoonotic.
Dr. Silverstein says this expansion will come from two new USDA research units: the Foreign Arthropod-Borne Animal Disease Research Unit, or FABADRU, and the Zoonotic & Emerging Disease Research Unit, or ZEDRU. I apologize for all the acronyms!
As it’s named, FABADRU will focus on creating intervention strategies for foreign animal diseases that are transmitted by insects, such as Rift Valley fever and Japanese encephalitis virus, both transmitted by mosquitoes. While NBAF’s insectary gets ready for science, this unit is partnering with our neighbor, K-State’s Biosecurity Research Institute, to get the science started.
Like the other two units, ZEDRU will look for ways to interrupt or stop diseases, but it must use NBAF’s highest level of containment, biosafety level-4. As its name implies, ZEDRU will focus on zoonotic pathogens in large livestock, which is something we cannot do anywhere else in the U.S. These diseases include Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus, a tick-borne disease, and Nipah virus, which causes encephalitis and respiratory illness in pigs and people.
As researchers make discoveries, they can partner with the Biologics Development Module and scientists with USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service — all right here at NBAF — to create disease-countering products and implementation strategies. This creates a rounded approach to protecting the U.S. agricultural economy, food supply and public health from foreign and zoonotic animal diseases.
Like anything with risk, one must balance the value gained from engaging in that risk. When that work can be done in a highly monitored, next-generation facility like NBAF, the value of understanding how to stop a pathogen greatly outweighs the risk of working with it. The risk of not being prepared to protect our livestock, economy and public health is far greater.
Many of these pathogens have had devastating impacts in other areas of the world. To protect the U.S. from the same fate, NBAF will be home to internationally-recognized animal disease experts, who will likely be called to use their research to help fight these pathogens abroad, so they don’t come here.
Silverstein says this area already has many potential animal health companies and academic researchers interested in joining that cause. What they need is a facility with the highest level of safety and security features to reduce the risk and make the reward greater — a facility like NBAF.
Katie Pawlosky is the communications director for NBAF, the National Bio- and Agro-Defense Facility, now under construction in Manhattan.