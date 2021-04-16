Protecting animal health is a high priority for the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is vital to ensuring we have a safe and secure food supply and economy. For that reason, there is a network of animal health laboratories that monitor and prevent animal disease outbreaks across the U.S. The National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility under construction here in Manhattan is gearing up to be a leader within that network.
When NBAF is fully operational — projected in 2023 — it will provide a new capability for this U.S. animal network: the first laboratories with the highest possible biosafety level, called BSL-4, that are capable of housing large livestock. As part of this network of longstanding and safe animal health labs across the country, NBAF will benefit from the experience of skilled colleagues and many collaborative opportunities.
One of these colleagues is Diana Whipple, NBAF transition coordinator with USDA’s Agricultural Research Service. Whipple previously was the deputy director of USDA’s National Animal Disease Center, a part of the National Centers for Animal Health, or NCAH, in Ames, Iowa.
The NCAH in Ames, even larger than NBAF at 523 acres, was built in 1961 and modernized between 2002-2009 for more than $463 million. That center’s highest containment level is a Biosafety Level 3-Ag. The “Ag” part means it is capable of housing livestock in the containment facility. It operates like NBAF since it houses programs for two USDA agencies — Agricultural Research Service, or ARS, and the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, or APHIS. Having these two agencies working together in Ames and here in Manhattan help protect animal health through research, diagnostics, training and vaccine development.
NBAF will complement USDA’s existing work at other facilities. For example, the center in Ames mainly focuses on diseases that are already found in the U.S. with a few projects on foreign animal diseases. However, with NBAF’s BSL-4 capabilities, ARS’s and APHIS’s foreign and transboundary animal disease programs will be able to include emerging animal diseases — those that are new or not well known — and some zoonotic diseases, which normally exist in animals but can infect humans.
According to Ms. Whipple, NBAF’s location in Manhattan will also expand USDA’s collaborative research opportunities with education and private industry sectors. This creates a united front in that ongoing fight to protect the nation’s livestock.
In addition to partnerships with Kansas State University, the facility is in the Animal Health Corridor. This corridor — known for being the U.S. hub of animal agriculture — spans from Manhattan to Columbia, Missouri. According to a survey published by the Kansas City Animal Health Corridor, it has the largest concentration of animal health companies in the world. The scientists working with these companies have expertise in the full spectrum of animal health issues and solutions. NBAF scientists hope to partner with these scientists to make research successes more commercially available, which will expand the protection against a variety of animal diseases.
NBAF will create partnerships and unity among all types of scientists. At NBAF, multi-disciplinary teams of scientists with expertise in virology, pathology, molecular biology, immunology and other specialties will come together to tackle problems that one viewpoint alone cannot solve.
While the NCAH scientists already partner with those at NBAF’s predecessor, the Plum Island Animal Disease Center in New York, it is NBAF’s expanded capabilities, collaborative opportunities and locality that will help the animal health experts achieve even greater strides in protecting the nation from animal diseases.
To learn more about NBAF’s current and future collaborations or to inquire about possible partnerships, follow NBAF on Twitter (USDA_NBAF) and LinkedIn (usda-nbaf) or email us at nbaf@usda.gov.