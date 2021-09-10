You wouldn’t think something that happened in New York City would have much effect on a teenager in western Kansas. But in 2001, my life intersected with the Sept. 11 attacks in several ways — direct and indirect, immediate and long-lasting.
I was 16 and a junior in high school at Garden City. I left my trigonometry class and walked just down the hallway to a computer class. We had a substitute that day, and she had the TV on. I believe we came in just about the time the second tower collapsed.
The second plane had flown into the second tower not long before that, and the news was playing it over and over, trying to make sense of it. The second plane was the thing, right? The first seemed like it might have been a crazy accident. The second clearly showed a more sinister intent.
It was terrifying. It was confusing.
The teacher didn’t bother trying to start class. She said, “I hate to say it, but this might be the start of World War III.”
I told her I needed to go to my dad’s classroom. He was the newspaper adviser, and I was on the staff for the paper, the Sugar Beet.
I told her I wanted to be where I could report any news if necessary, but thinking back, I realize I probably also wanted to be where my dad was at a scary moment. She let me go, barely concerned with my flimsy reasoning.
I hurried across campus to my dad’s room, where everyone was similarly glued to the TV.
All the planes in the air were being grounded, and we found out that some big passenger jets were landing at the local airport. There was my assignment. I was glad to have something to do, some purpose.
I went and got one of the staff photographers out of class, and he and I drove out in his old El Camino to see what was going on.
As we approached, we could see the huge planes from behind the small airport building. And we could see police at the entrance to the airport.
An officer stopped us and asked what we were doing. We showed him our Sugar Beet press passes. He looked at us and chuckled to himself, then waved us through.
We talked to some of the passengers who had come from Pennsylvania and New Jersey and suddenly found themselves in the middle of the nowhere because it was the closest place that had an airport with a tower.
We followed them back to the high school where people were organizing lodging and making sure the passengers had the things they needed on their unexpected detour. I didn’t bother going back to class.
What followed, of course, was a disorienting time full of fear, grief and uncertainty. It seemed like the world had gotten a little smaller. Home suddenly wasn’t as safe as we had thought.
We listened to patriotic songs over the school intercom every day. Everyone put little yellow ribbons everywhere.
By coincidence, my newspaper class had been planning a trip to New York City. Back then the class went every other year to the Columbia Scholastic Press Association conference. That year, it was set for March.
At first, we didn’t know what would be going on by that time — whether flying would go back to normal, whether it would be safe to visit New York. For weeks, we watched New Yorkers clean up the debris of the attacks and watched the country come together with fierce patriotism.
Rudy Giuliani encouraged tourists to come spend their money in New York to help in the recovery. So we booked our tickets.
That flight to New York City on spring break was my first flight ever. Security was intense, but I had never known anything else.
We descended into New York at night on a plane that was less than a quarter full. I remember because several of my classmates and I unbuckled and rushed to one side of the aircraft to look out the window at the city below.
And as we flew in, we rounded the two powerful blue lights shooting up into the sky that represented the World Trade Center buildings.
I loved everything about New York, especially the energy. And even though I hadn’t been before, I felt that because of the attacks, there was an extra energy at that time: resolute, hopeful and unified. People were proud of their city.
We went so many places that week, but of course one of them was Ground Zero. Six months later, it still looked like something between a construction zone and a war zone. A nearby building left standing was hung with a giant American flag. It was emotional to see.
So was the church across the street that had survived the blast. The fence around it had become a place for people to leave things in honor of those who died in the attacks. It was covered in notes, photos and signs, the sidewalk piled with flowers and candles.
The feelings it evoked were overwhelming and visceral. I felt sad, angry, powerless.
The trip made a big impression on me. I went home and decorated my room in a New York theme. I dreamed of going to NYU and writing in Washington Square Park.
I visited the city a few years ago on a work trip.
This time, I went to see the memorial, built in 2006. It was a beautiful, tranquil place that also managed to convey the scale of the tragedy that happened there. People were gathered around the fountains, tracing the names of the victims with their fingers, weeping and praying.
Sept. 11 didn’t touch me or the people I love in the way it did some of them. But it felt like a formative experience, and one tied in some way to my career in journalism.
Two decades later, it’s clear that the effects that day had on us all were deep and lasting.
It’s important that we don’t forget, and what happened can never be undone. But I think perhaps what’s most important is that after 9/11, we managed to go on with joy and love and kindness.
A few weeks ago, my dad posted on Facebook a photo of me from that trip in 2002. We had gotten up before the rest of the group one morning to go for a walk in Central Park. We were taking photos at the Strawberry Fields memorial when two old men who were jogging by stopped and offered to take a picture of us together. They joked and chatted and told us some places we should see. It’s one of my favorite memories.
To me, their cheerful demeanor didn’t deny what had happened; it showed the strength that can grow out of adversity.
What can we do in the wake of terror? Maybe not much. But if we can connect with people, love people, we’re doing something worthwhile.