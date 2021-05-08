I realize I am a little late to the party, but I want to start by saying congratulations to the Manhattan High boys’ tennis team on keeping the streak alive and winning our sixth-straight league title. I use the word “our” because I still feel connected to that team in some ways. Many pieces have changed in the past decade, but the foundation of the program has stayed true, and these accomplishments are the results of that.
My uncle (Ned Seaton, The Mercury’s publisher) recently gave me a shout-out regarding the beginnings of this lasting success. I am certainly proud of my career at Manhattan High, and if I have had a lasting impact on the program then that’s all the better. I want to give credit where credit is due, and shed a little light on the perseverance and hard work of a group of tennis players that laid the foundations of a dynasty.
There is something to be said about growing up together through sports. The connection you have with someone that you share “blood, sweat, and tears” with is not something to take lightly. Ask any of Manhattan High’s soccer teams in recent years. Developing together from an early age is the corner stone of any successful program.
Tennis is a little bit of a peculiar case, as it really is more of an individual or duo sport, depending on whether you play singles or doubles. Although team placement depends on the success of your teammates, they can’t directly influence your play on the court like in other sports. It’s one thing to have great individual players come through a program every couple of years, but building a program of continued success from top to bottom indicates something more than just talent.
Almost 12 years ago now, the summer before the sixth grade, I started my tennis career in Manhattan, taking my first group tennis lessons from a man named Bill Fraley at Cottonwood Racquet Club. Although my lessons from Mr. Fraley were too short, with my tutelage lasting about a year and a half before his retirement, he planted the roots for the tree of success that is still bearing its fruits today.
Thinking back on the young group, it really was a stellar group of tennis players. Two of my siblings and I all started those lessons at about the same time; a future four-time state qualifier and a future 5A state champion (I will go to my grave saying that Brett Seaton would have won the 6A state championship a second time his senior year, had it not been canceled). Mr. Fraley’s own daughters: Kayla and Kristen, who both led the MHS girls’ team at one time, whipped me into shape pretty quick. Bryce Easton joined at a similar time, and later on his younger brother Jack. Dan Harkin, who was no more than half my size, could run all over the court and seemingly never get tired. Another stud athlete, Lexi Bieker, was in the group. She picked tennis back up as a senior after taking three years off to play volleyball. Not only did she qualify for state, but she picked up a medal after finishing in the top 12. There were many more, and I could write an entire book about the influence that group had on me, but to put it simply: the foundation had been laid.
Fast forward about four years, through multiple coaching changes and the buying out of Cottonwood by Body First, and you will find yourself with a Manhattan High tennis team that sent four freshmen to its regional meet in 2012. The lone senior on the varsity squad that year was Jake Seaton, the oldest member of the original Cottonwood youth lessons. It marked the beginnings of a new group of tennis players to come through the program that would stretch for years and produce numerous league titles, regional titles and state medalists.
The journey during those high school years wasn’t easy. Body First took a break from having a tennis pro, and the public courts in town were... less than ideal. A few of us decided to make a big sacrifice and trek to a club in Topeka every Monday, Wednesday and Friday for about a year, just for lessons. I could never offer enough thanks to Kelly Easton, Bryce and Jack’s mom, for all those trips. Taking off after school and not returning until late, homework in the car was standard. The amount of Subway sandwiches I consumed that year was border-line criminal.
A year later I got my driver’s license, Collin Queal moved to town, and we switched to a club in Salina for lessons. Three days a week, four of us rolled down I-70 again, this time in the opposite direction.
These experiences all contributed to building the culture that surrounded the program. No obstacle was too great for us to overcome. Playing for something bigger than yourself is a difficult psychology to establish, especially in a sport that is so individual. Manhattan High tennis would seemingly have become a powerhouse overnight to the naked eye, but I can assure you that is not the case. It was a long time coming.
Dan Harkin, one of the favorites to win the 6A title this year, will be the last participant from those Cottonwood lessons to go through Manhattan High’s tennis program. Although that group’s time may be coming to an end, I have faith the success won’t be. There is a strong foundation and sturdy cornerstones, established by many people and years of hard work. As long as that culture remains, the accolades will follow. I’m proud to be a Manhattan High tennis player, and I’m proud of the house we built.