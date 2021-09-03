This coming week, your Manhattan Mercury is going to arrive on a slightly different schedule. This is also the first time through the high school and college football season, and so it’s a good time for a quick update on what you can expect.
As you probably already saw, we published a bunch of pregame football material in Thursday’s edition of The Mercury, following up on weeks of similar coverage. In the weekend edition, we will have coverage of high school football games, including Manhattan High’s opener against Garden City.
Our coverage of the K-State game against Stanford will be published starting immediately after the game on our website, TheMercury.com. We’ll have all the usual coverage you’ve gotten accustomed to over the years — an account of the game, photos, stats, analysis and features. That will be published over the weekend.
Next week, we will not have an edition on Monday, in observance of Labor Day. So as to allow our staff to take that day completely off, we are also moving the print edition delivery days next week to Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. In other words, the Tuesday edition that you’re accustomed to will be electronic-only. Wednesday, we’ll deliver you a print edition. Then we’ll be back in the usual groove. Print on Thursday, e-edition Friday, print on Saturday, and so on.
In the event you haven’t checked it lately, you ought to look at our e-edition. Every day, it contains a 20-page supplement with national news, business, sports, lifestyle features, health, religion, and a crossword page.
That’s in addition to what we have in the local paper. No extra cost to you.
OK, that’s it. Just remember: Website for coverage of K-State football. No paper Monday. Electronic Tuesday. Print Wednesday. And then back to normal.