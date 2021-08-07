I miss generational stuff. Johnny Carson and David Letterman. Manual transmissions and Motown.
I miss the days when advertisers would hit me broadly, instead of assuming that if I get up in the middle of the night, I need a new mattress. That’s before we even get to how they know I am up in the middle of the night.
Speaking of ubiquitous advertising, I have no interest in watching TV while fueling up my car, thanks just the same. The second button from the top on the right mutes the sound on some pumps, btw. On the others, I just grin and bear it.
I miss the days when I could not feel intimidated by the intelligence of my car. Last spring, driving to Nashville to visit my Mom, on an Interstate highway in southern Illinois, a voice emanated from somewhere deep within my car’s motherboard:
“There’s a speed trap up ahead.”
I miss my 1971 MGB, forest green with tan leather interior, the car that defined me at age 19.
I miss friendships and relationships during that crucial time in our lives when we were figuring it all out. When the successes and the mistakes seemed monumental.
Despite multiple attempts, downloads, uploads and workarounds, my Google calendar won’t synch with my Outlook calendar. So, I have to keep two calendars. I miss my 1990s hard copy Franklin planner.
If you’re picking up a vibe that many of my current complaints stem from technology — roll with it.
I miss the days when customer and service provider were not separated by a sheet of Plexiglas. Salt and pepper shakers on restaurant dining tables. With a nod to Joni Mitchell, you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.
I miss the market-driven economy.
In a strange sort of way, I miss the Cold War. Maybe I miss the easily distinguishable boundaries. Communism, bad. Capitalism, good. Soviet hegemony bad, American self-government, good. You get the picture.
I miss Tom Brokaw and Sam Donaldson. I miss the way David Brinkley wrote for television and his wry demeanor delivering what he wrote.
I miss Fred White on Royals radio broadcasts.
“If you wanna dream a little bit, we get the bases loaded and jack one outa here, we’re right back in this thing.”
I miss being able to eat cheeseburgers, donuts and pizza with impunity.
I miss the mechanical/glass tinkling sound when you dropped a dime and a nickel into a vending machine, opened a long, narrow glass door, felt the rush of cold air, grabbed the pop bottle of your choice and yanked.
I miss the days of interaction with friends who were clueless about other compartments of my life. If we put it all on Facebook, then we don’t feel compelled to engage in small talk when we’re together in person.
How’s that for the logic of an introvert?
I miss my mother’s father and my father’s mother. Victor Ordway and Victoria Maday were grandparents in the most literal sense of the word. And while we’re on the subject of the dearly departed, I miss my parents-in-law.
Jack and Jean McClaskey embodied a rural Kansas culture I worry may be slipping away. Others first, unconditional acceptance, faith and family. If your life starts there, everything else is just logistics.
I miss the middle. I keep thinking here in the middle of the country, it’d sure be nice if we could model a way to get back there.
That would require all of us to hold those intentions and politicians who don’t pander.
I miss them, too.
Mike Matson’s column appears every other weekend in The Mercury. Follow his blog at mikematson.com.