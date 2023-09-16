On the last day of March this year, as has been our custom, my wife and I found ourselves in Kauffman Stadium for the Kansas City Royals opening day, or Opening Day, depending on the temperature of your passion.

My passion for the Royals has always burned hot. For years, we have shared season tickets with a group of friends and we traditionally get to six or eight games each year. It’s also not unusual for us to plan our evenings around their games on TV and listen to west coast games on the radio when we turn in.

Recommended for you