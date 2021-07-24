I keep thinking we’re better than this.
Organized partisan political parties in our community are playing in a non-partisan election.
A couple of hours southwest of here, a Proud Boy is on the ballot for a seat on the Haven school board.
Haven!
A few years ago, the state legislature passed a law moving municipal elections from the spring to the fall of odd-numbered years. Supporters argued the move would increase voter turnout, since August primaries and November generals are more in resonance with the biorhythms of Kansas voters.
Those pushing the change also wanted to do away with the traditional non-partisan nature of municipal and school board elections, forcing candidates for the city commission and school board to run as Democrats and Republicans, just like the even-numbered election year aspirations of those who want to be governor, county commissioner or register of deeds.
The compromise was to move the local elections to the fall but keep them non-partisan.
No fewer than ten candidates are vying for three seats on our local school board. Pat yourself on the back, Manhattan. In some Kansas communities, the number of candidates who filed is less than the number of seats up for election, meaning the elected body will appoint someone, sometime after the election.
“Hey you! Wanna be a City Commissioner?”
Here, the August 3rd primary will winnow the 10 to a half-dozen and in the fall, the top three vote getters will serve on the school board.
Like nature, organized political parties abhor a vacuum and they rush to fill this one with a toolkit of proven tactics. Shoe leather volunteers who hang not-so-subtly grouped postcards on Manhattan doorknobs. Don’t be surprised if you get a phone call or two before August 3rd.
I can’t necessarily blame the parties. They’re simply doing what comes naturally and absent some event or circumstance that leads to a public groundswell that would precede and inform a new law or regulation, we’ll see more of it. This toothpaste can’t go back in the tube.
Voters, however, don’t have to fall for it. Awareness followed by informed action become the checks and balances essential to keeping us on the rails.
That may be an uphill climb since most voters likely don’t discern the nuance between partisan state and county elections and non-partisan local ones. My argument is today’s partisans seem to be more partisan and less inclined to find the middle. This seems like precisely the wrong time for more partisanship.
Which brings us to the Proud Boy on the ballot in Haven. In Kansas, we’ve always had our share of fringe candidates. John “Goat Glands” Brinkley and Fred Phelps spring to mind. Haven’s demographics mirror the rest of rural Kansas. The danger is fringe ideas often find purchase when the pace of change seems turbocharged.
You can’t keep the likes of Brinkley, Phelps or a Proud Boy off the ballot. All they need do is pony up the filing fee. But you can keep them from holding office.
Partisan political parties getting involved in what have always been non-partisan local elections in Kansas feels like mission creep.
The mere fact that a Proud Boy could get elected to a local governing body in a region of Kansas settled by people who brought a work ethic, peacemaking ways and hard red winter wheat – should speak volumes.
My thought that we’re better than this keeps bumping into more data, incidents and occurrences that give me pause. As a lifelong Kansan with a professional career in statewide systems that put me in the heart of the action, I have been surrounded and mentored by reasonable people of good will.
I am not sure we have the luxury anymore to be passive voters. The path that leads to better than this must involve pushing back against the fringe and the bad ideas.
That seems reasonable.
Mike Matson’s column appears every other weekend in The Mercury. Follow his blog at mikematson.com.