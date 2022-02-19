I had been on the job all of two days when I got my first assignment as a journalist, to cover a meeting of the Hays School Board. At the ripe old age of 21, I knew the structure of how to write a news story. Don’t bury the lede. Don’t write “War and Peace.” But I had zero institutional knowledge, background or relationships.
The assignment was to write a story detailing the board’s goings-on, then record it as a “voicer” introduced by colleagues anchoring radio news on KAYS. “The Hays school board last night adopted a budget for the coming school year. Mike Matson was there…”
I didn’t know an attendance boundary from a goal line but caught on quickly and began to develop what turned out to be key career skills of judgment, discernment and sizing up motivations.
Management had just cleaned house in the newsroom. The reasons were a little fuzzy, but the station needed warm bodies needed, yesterday. Journalism has always featured a revolving door aspect for entry-level newsroom jobs, especially in small and medium markets. Get your experience and move up. Hard work, long hours, little pay.
Two days later, a Thursday, I learned the meaning of “other duties as assigned.”
“Where’s this new guy, Madison?” The bellowing voice came from a bull in a china shop barreling down the hallway, bound for the newsroom, poking his head in various production studios along the way. Turned out the bull was the manager of KAYS-TV.
“Are you Madison?” Eager to please, I jumped up and extended my right hand. “It’s Matson — Mike. It’s a pleasure to... ”
“Get a haircut,” he interrupted, ignoring the outstretched hand. “You’re anchoring the TV news on Saturday. Sunday, too.”
Given the keys to a whole new vehicle.
On Monday, I start a new day job as executive director of The Beacon, building a management infrastructure around an existing non-profit digital journalism startup with separate presences in Kansas City and Wichita.
I’ll continue this side hustle every-other-weekend column writing. It says something about the evolution of the journalistic marketplace that the publisher of the Merc does not view my new gig as a threat.
Given the state of our democracy, the timing seems appropriate. The things that once seemed everlasting are constantly changing. Truth and accuracy are needed to help guide and inform critical thinking. If you want a news-delivering vehicle to line up with your worldview, you’ll have no trouble finding it. A more nuanced argument is too many people consume that “news,” then quit thinking.
If it works the way it was drawn up, it’s a partnership. Journalism covers the actions of the school board, the consumer’s skin in the game comes in the form of time invested discerning the impact of those actions on family and community. If journalism holds up its end of the bargain, informed consumers develop bonds of trust.
My Hays days progressed to covering the Statehouse, communicating for a governor, and managing various components of statewide philanthropic and non-profit systems. With apologies to Judy Collins and Joni Mitchell, I’ve looked at journalism from both sides now.
Maybe Thomas Wolfe was wrong. You can go home again.
My challenge, my opportunity is to find within myself the capacity to meet it with optimism, rekindling a love affair with an industry and a profession that launched my career. A friend recently described it as my calling — a life’s purpose. I’d never really thought about it that way, but when I retrace my career, it is the common thread.
The unbroken circle.
