“That’s what crises do. They shake things up until we are forced to hold on to only what matter most. The rest falls away.” — Glennon Doyle Melton
To prove a point about the fragility of the human existence, I often used to say, “I could get hit by a truck when I leave this room.” Those chances today are markedly diminished. Fewer trucks and I don’t expect to be leaving this room, or at least this house, anytime soon.
A pulmonary care physician, my son last week started 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., six days a week shifts in the ICU of a Denver hospital. Directly on the front lines of the surge in a hotspot. The son’s description is standing on a cliff with a tsunami approaching, holding a shovel. The father’s description is it’s like having a loved one in the military in a combat zone.
It is life or death. Holding on to only what matters most.
It happened in China, in Italy and now it’s happening in cities in this country. Health care professionals are making war-like, triage-driven, life or death decisions, all the while putting their own lives directly on the line.
He’ll take all the precautions he can. He has his own family to think of, his wife is also a physician and they have a 13-month old little boy. Plenty of deep and meaningful conversations in that household these days. All things being equal, the kind of conversations 30-something married couples should not be forced to have.
Because of my own life experience, I have developed and honed an equilibrium of being, meaning the highs don’t reach the high living levels of my early adulthood. Conversely, the lows don’t crater like they once did. But they do dip, and when they do, I reach into my experience-laden toolkit, select one and feel better.
To wit: I have long since ceased watching White House briefings and am purposefully tempering my voracious appetite for news. Now, when I devour, I can’t sleep. So, I nibble. Just enough to get a taste.
I’m watching more favorite movies and listening to more music. Lately, for whatever reason, Vietnam-era music has been flowing through the noise-cancelling headphones into my psyche. My high school graduating class was the first that did not have to register for the Vietnam draft. Saigon fell a month before we pomp and circumstanced our way into adulthood.
America’s strange new war zone feels like the families I witnessed in my youth, wondering whether their sons would come home from Vietnam in a body bag.
The rest of the quote in the epigraph of this column reads, “We’ve been offered the gift of crisis. The Greek root of the word ‘crisis,’ is to sift, as in, to shake out the excesses and leave only what’s important.”
There’s a stark recognition that there are many and varied frames of reference through which this crisis is viewed. We’re all facing hardships and adjustments from life as we knew it. Those of us with sons, daughters, mothers, fathers, wives, husbands, sisters, brothers, grandkids, nieces and nephews in the new war zone has catapulted our hearts from our sleeves to our throats.
I find myself wondering about how much will fall away on the other side. I already think I’ll abandon the “getting hit by a truck” analogies.
Lest you think I’m an angel, I’ll cop to the occasional troubled thought of the level of selfishness revealed by this situation, but I refuse to play “What if?” or engage in hindsight recriminations, for a pretty basic reason. There’s nothing I can do to change what has already happened.
In quiet moments (of which there are many these days), I reflect on the admiration and pride that I carry for my son. Admiration and pride, respect and love. It helps me to remember that he is compassionate and a critical thinker. I cannot think of two better qualities to have, anytime, but especially now.
The fragility of human existence hits home. Right where I live.
All things are not equal.
