Every March for the last 15 years my wife and I have met up with a couple from Lincoln, Nebraska for the Big 12 men’s basketball tournament. Three Wildcats and a Husker.
Had she not been giving birth to their first child at the exact moment my future father-in-law was walking my soon-to-be wife down the aisle, the female of our Lincoln friends would have been a bridesmaid.
Our first year was 2006 and we made a commitment to each other to meet every year. A purposeful, handy way to stay connected. Dallas that first year, Oklahoma City for a couple of years, Kansas City for the last decade.
Not this year.
None of us are old enough to be vaccinated… yet, nor plugged-in enough, apparently, or in the right place at the right time to be line jumpers.
Our pandemic life tipped off at the Big 12 Tournament last year. The Cats beat the Frogs on opening night and then the plug was pulled. During the game, when public address announcements shared this news, I got a taste of attitudes to come. A fellow K-State basketball fan, one section over, stood up, got red in the face, thrust a pair of middle fingers in the general direction of half court and hollered something indistinguishable. His sentiment was clear.
An undercurrent of that brook will babble for the duration.
The four of us enjoyed a steak dinner on the Plaza the next evening and eased into our year of living cautiously, starting with ninety days at home alone.
That first year, 2006, when the Big 12 actually featured twelve teams, turned out to be Jim Wooldridge’s swan song. The ninth-seeded Cats lost to the eight-seeded Red Raiders in the first game and it was seeyalater Jimbo.
After the loss, between games in the corridors of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, the whisper campaign was in full throat. Scuttlebutt from K-Staters who would know these things, centered around two words.
“Bob Huggins.”
The Big 12 men’s basketball tournament tips off this Wednesday at the Sprint Center. Fans will be there, masked up, seated in purposefully spaced “pods.”
I will miss the friendship and the annual re-connection. The daughter born on our wedding night will soon graduate from K-State, their second is a freshman here and we’re working on their third, our Godson, in high school in Lincoln, where the Husker pull is strong.
I will miss the ambience. The dozen or so old dudes from Texas who wear their burnt orange golf windshirts and white cowboy hats and stay for the whole tournament, even after the Longhorns lose. The throngs of cardinal and gold faithful who travel south by southwest. The rest of us tend to fluctuate, consistent with the vagaries of our team, meaning you can always count on an arena full of crimson and blue for the championship game.
I won’t miss the basketball. Season ticketholders since we got married during the Asbury era, I’ve not been to Bramlage this season. Fair weather fan? I’ll cop to that. My spin, which has the added benefit of the truth, is I have high expectations. My wife has been to a couple of games with chums, and it’s fair to say she’s an ice storm/100-degree weather fan. Here’s a woman who once gave a speech entitled, “Purple is more than a color.”
I’m also still a little fuzzy about managing the balance between wearing a mask and pounding popcorn down my craw in an enclosed indoor arena.
I checked out emotionally after we stunk up the court against Fort Hays State. My feelings this season are not made any easier when I see Brad Underwood has the Illini ranked fourth in the nation. Knowing how these things work, K-State’s A.D. has long since publicly telegraphed Bruce Weber’s job is apparently safe for at least another year, thus thwarting any between-game corridor scuttlebutt at the Big 12 tourney.
It’s probably just as well. If you’re 6 feet away and wearing a mask, it’s kinda hard to hear a whisper.
