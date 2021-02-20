And now, a few hundred words in praise of urologists. If an intricate discussion of this under-appreciated profession and some specifics of the trade is TMI (Too Much Information), by all means, quit reading this column right now. Cast your eyes to the left and read the weekend editorial. Lose this section and move to the sports page.
Still with me?
Here we go.
It all began a few years ago when an annual physical checkup revealed elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) levels. The family doc referred me to a urologist and the realization hits me that a major life milestone has been reached. I suffer from some specific bodily malady that requires a medical specialist.
There followed all manner of rather invasive tests with the goal of determining elevation motivation. As internal organs go, it turns out the prostate is not exactly what one would consider easily accessible.
The diagnosis was revealed to be your urological run-of-the-mill, no-drama BPH (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia). Urologist-speak for an enlarged prostate.
Not at all uncommon, says my urologist. Happens to many men. Affects the quality of life of one-third of male human beings over age 50. BPH is found in 90 percent of all men by the age of 85.
My son, who is a doctor, confirms this, offering up actual geezer cadaver autopsy recollections from his med school days, which creep right up and knock on TMI’s door, but the father-son relationship flows deeper than the patient-urologist one.
The prognosis is simple and easy to understand. Big prostates don’t get small all by themselves. Intervention options are lifestyle adjustment, pharmacological or surgical.
One pharma option stops growth and shrinks the size but comes complete with all manner of scary side effects. The other regimen somehow relaxes the specific muscles down there, ostensibly allowing clearer passage of the babbling brook. Not eager to trade a euphemistic headache for a stomachache, I land on a combination of living with it and the muscle relaxer, called… wait for it… Flomax.
For the sake of this discussion, let’s call the symptoms of BPH “challenges associated with the expulsion of liquid waste.” Frequency and quantity. On the best days, it’s a troublesome annoyance. The worst day hit two weeks ago. The frequency dwindled to never and the quantity was reduced to zippo.
Nary a drop.
At this point, our story devolves into the indignity of catheter installation, which for every male human being I have ever encountered ranks in the top two or three of cringeworthy life events. That’s enough said about this specific aspect of the ordeal, other than to point out that once installed, the deluge that followed set the 2021 record for volume, at least from the perspective of my ER (Emergency Room) caregivers. True professionals, BTW (By The Way), in both ability and kindness.
The long-procrastinated surgery followed a week later. I won’t telegraph that acronym because I still wince and squirm when I hear the words. The verb that sticks with me from my urologist is “scraping.”
Say no more, Doc. Please.
I am on the mend and spending pennies like a teenager again. Pearl Jam’s Even Flow has rapidly zoomed up the charts of my favorite songs. One of these days, maybe in a few months, I’ll screw up the courage, poke around and learn more about what, exactly and specifically, occurred in my nether regions on that frigid February day at the Manhattan Surgical Hospital. Pretty sure there were LASERs (Light Amplification by Simulated Emission of Radiation) involved.
For now, I will content myself with gratitude for the science which invented the procedure, the technology that allowed it, but most of all, the care, compassion and skill of the urologists who one day made a life decision to bring their talent, skill and heart to bear on an essential, if publicly underappreciated medical specialty.
My urologist calls his patients, “my guys.” I’m really glad to be one of them.
