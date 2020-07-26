It has been three years since I served on a task force to dive deeply into the worthiness of Manhattan High “Indians.” We were appointed by the school board to examine the issue and make recommendations back to the board, which decided to keep Indians.
At the time, my sense was there was a vocal, disparately organized minority that sought change, an equally vocal faction clamoring for the status quo, and a whole bunch of people in the middle, who had other priorities.
I am not arguing one side or the other. I am a property taxpaying patron of USD 383, but not a Manhattan Indian. A Wichita Heights Falcon and so proud of it, I have a painting of my school on the wall of my office at home. My wife is a Girard Trojan, my son a Lawrence Chesty Lion, his wife, a Clay Center Tiger.
About two months ago, a person of color died at the knee of a white cop. The activism has ramped up and remained steady.
It has been two weeks since the owner of the Washington Redskins announced he would change the name of the NFL franchise.
About ten days have passed since most of the Manhattan school board expressed their view to revisit “Indians.”
What motivates these moves?
Part of it is demographics. Millennials and Gen Z look at what Boomers and Gen Xers have left them and decide it’s not enough. It is not fair enough, it is not equal enough, it is not right and just enough. So, they say, ‘enough.’
My sense is revenue streams are driving the Washington NFL team. Either the execs in the c-suites of the corporations sponsoring the team are thinking differently about social justice, or a critical mass of the consumers who drive their bottom lines are.
Part of it is the natural evolution of our society. I am writing a book that brings to life traits and behaviors associated with addiction, long before the destruction begins. It’s in the fact-based creative non-fiction memoir genre. The journalist in me kicks in and my research has surfaced this societal evolution. When I entered high school in the early ‘70s, we were forced to adhere to strict dress codes. By the time we graduated three years later, we were buying pot from our teachers.
It was the immediate post-Vietnam era and though not chronicled as much as the counterculture of the ‘60s, the cultural and societal change was just as stark.
When the Washington NFL franchise announced their pending change, I knee-jerked a difference between Redskins and Indians, Braves, and because they are my team, Chiefs.
Two weeks later, it seems like a rationalization.
What form will the Manhattan school board’s thought take?
Have things changed since the last time? Or maybe a better way to ask the question, has it become a priority for more people? Do more people have some personal ownership in the racial equity conversation? Are more people willing to expand their cultural knowledge? If the answer to any of the previous questions is, ‘yes,’ isn’t that a pretty visible sign of an expanded frame of reference?
Sorry, I guess that’s three better ways to ask that question with a question-based assertion thrown in for good measure.
The mere fact that a majority of the Manhattan school board decides ‘Indians’ is worth a new conversation alone is indicative of this change. It makes it inherently legit.
The calendar is linear. Monday to Friday, the weekend. January to December. 1975 to 2017 to 2020. Time moves one way.
Lately, my introspection has been informed by the pandemic and by the book I am writing. For your sake, I am pretty sure you don’t have to suffer through addiction or write a book about it, in order to think deeper. It does require of me the willingness and the capacity to change, to allow for my thinking to move, not necessarily in a linear fashion, but to be in a position to know more in 2020, than in 2017. To have a more fully informed opinion in July, than in May.
Hearts and minds can change. It is one of the best things about being a human being.
So, yeah, I guess maybe I do have an opinion. Formed during the time it takes to write a 732-word newspaper column.
That’s how fast it can change.
Mike Matson’s column appears every other Sunday in The Mercury. Follow his blog at mikematson.com