When I wrote a book about my young adult life, aimed at lifting up traits and behaviors that lead to addiction, among the indelible memories was my first career job. Upon my 20-year old shoulders fell the weight and responsibility of ensuring the airing of overnight vintage motion pictures on KAKE-TV in Wichita went swimmingly.
Fresh from broadcasting technical school, it was a foot in the door job of an industry still in adolescence.
At age 20, one could have arguably made the same claim about me. Fashionably turned out in platforms and polyester, my overnight shift was bookended by lunch pail-carrying lifer technicians. I still remember thinking I didn’t want to be like those guys when I got that old.
It was where I first gleaned the distinction between “talent” and everyone else in the industry. “Talent,” those actually on the air in TV and radio, were held in higher esteem and as a result, had more power, regardless of whether they deserved it or knew how to effectively wield it. The first part of that calculus led me to a job as a deejay/announcer at an Adult Contemporary AM radio station connected at that TV station’s hip.
When I got there, KAKE-TV was celebrating it’s “silver season.” It had been operating out of the same building since 1954 on what was then Wichita’s western boundary. Even in 1979, the mid-century architecture design felt contemporary.
Researching for the book, I made arrangements to go back to KAKE. Same cinderblock walls, same narrow hallway leading past what was once the radio station where I spun Manilow, Streisand and Air Supply. Today, the ambiance is distinctively retro. Although I knew it intellectually, actually seeing how technology has changed the industry made me feel a little retro.
Back in the day, my overnight movies were on actual 16-millimeter celluloid film held secure within reels the size of a manhole cover. I would thread Double Indemnity through behemoth film projectors, which projected into a video camera through a series of mirrors. Film noir washed over insomniacs in living rooms, basements, and bedrooms throughout Wichita and the central Great Plains.
Commercials were on 2-inch videotape, contained in individual hard, red plastic cartridges, roughly the size of a pint milk carton. I would load them in the chronological order they were to air, into what was then a state-of-the-art conveyor belt carousel videotape player so large it took up an entire wall.
Today’s TV and radio stations can be managed in a handheld smartphone. I’m only half-joking these days when I tell people proselytizing for new technology that I intend to hold out for the brain implant.
KAKE is where I connected with my first ever career mentor, a woman 20 years my senior who served as the radio station manager’s executive assistant. “Do NOT call me a secretary.” She saw a kid driven by ego already hip deep in what she called the “look at me” business, and encouraged me to “decide what you want to be, then be it.”
After a year and a half at KAKE, ambition and broadcast journalism were calling my name and I moved on. But I’ll always remember it as my platform heeled foot in the door.
Today, I can throw a rock and hit the end of my career.
My trip down memory lane to KAKE unearthed an unintended positive consequence, ancillary to research for the book. The space to remember how my experience of learning things the hard way, recognizing the importance of building and nurturing relationships, and that mutual trust and respect trump ill-conceived perceptions of power. These were career baby steps on the way to deciding what — and who — I wanted to be.
Matson’s most recent book, Courtesy Boy: A True Story of Addiction, can be found at Dusty Bookshelf and Claflin Books in Manhattan, as well as online.