My father and I are bumping along in his 1965 white-over-green GMC pickup under a threatening Kansas summer sky. Bound for our home, about 5 miles north of the Saline River, roughly paralleling it, on the northern slope of the valley bluffs in southern Rooks County.
There’s a rambling family farmhouse and several outbuildings on the south side of the road. That’s where Mom grew up. We live just across an oil lease road and one pasture to the west in a single level rancher with limestone siding my father designed and helped build, after earning an agronomy degree on the G.I. Bill from the land grant in Manhattan.
Across the road, we see lightning strike one of our pastures. Dad slams on the brakes, wheels around and speeds toward the fire.
We turn cattle out there. No grass equals skinny cows. My father is subtracting numbers in his mind as the native grass burns. His hired man lives next to the burning pasture. They grab some grain shovels and go to work smothering flames.
At age 7, I take it upon myself to extinguish the burning cow chips by stomping on them in my rubber soled Keds. Sacrifice your sneakers for the good of the family farm.
My father is not born into farming. He grew up all over the west, Washington, Alaska, California, Idaho. He is a teenager when his mother and the latest husband to spill out of a revolving door land in Plainville, Kansas. In 1948, it’s as far east as he has ever been.
When the cattle need moved, he and his hired man mount our horses, Ginger and Comanche, beautiful animals my siblings and I hope one day to be big enough to ride. Meantime, we make do with Bucky, an appropriately named pony.
Me and Bucky go ‘round and ‘round.
My father has a farrow-to-finish hog operation built from scratch in a “hog house” on the western boundary of our farm (downwind) and is among the first in western Kansas to artificially inseminate swine.
Wheat, milo, cow-calf, hogs. Two horses and a pony. A combine. Two tractors. Implements. A three-quarter ton dump truck, a state-of-the-art navy blue Harvestore granary. It’s a land and capital-intensive, debt-inducing way to earn a living. Despite the pride he takes in his innovation, he struggles to get his head and heart around all the debt.
We lost him a few years ago, but in the three years before he died, he was purposeful about sharing this — and other — family truths with me.
“One day, I was sitting on the tractor, and I heard the voice tell me it’s time to do something else.”
His instincts are pulling him toward more predictable economics. My parents have the courageous conversation, sell the farm and pay off the debts. He goes back to school for a graduate degree in education and accepts a job teaching 7th and 8th grade science at Brooks Junior High in Wichita.
The old man has a granary full of baggage stemming from his troubled childhood. His father abandoned him at age nine and then there’s his alcoholic mother’s subsequent revolving door. Despite an insatiable appetite for scientific, linear knowledge, he lacks the skills, patience and cultural cover that would allow him to drill into mental or behavioral health.
The result is predictable. Most of my childhood, when I see or hear him coming, I go the other way.
Not sure what prompted these memories, but I suspect it’s some combination of wheat harvest, Kansas summer weather and Father’s Day. The more time that goes by without him, the easier it is to forgive. Despite his limitations, I’ll give the man credit for recognizing and acting on at least one big thing that kept him up at night.
At one point or another, we all hear the voice. It’s how we respond that shapes our lives. That’s where the rubber meets the road.
That’s where the lightning meets the grass pasture.
Mike Matson’s column appears every other weekend in The Mercury. Follow his blog at mikematson.com.