We are out of our comfort zones, and so are Manhattan’s big, organizational pillars. The pandemic has shown us how vulnerable our community really is. Even before, there was an argument to be made that “the way it is” needed improvement. Otherwise, why all those meetings trying to solve fundamental problems of how and why we do things?
A dozen years ago, across the U.S., Riley County was the third-least impacted by the financial crisis. I still remember using the words “recession-proof” in conversations with friends around the country who were not.
Not this time.
We were recession-proof because of K-State, college football and Fort Riley.
Our tradition-driven, land grant culture helped define the middle-of-the-country’s 20th and early-21st century economic success. Traditions and culture get pretty comfortable to hide behind when people start talking about change.
K-State’s not going anywhere, though fundamental questions now exist about how to deliver higher education and keep college students safe and healthy, with what will doubtless be fewer resources.
Before the pandemic, enrollments were already down and our path to Topeka — hat in one hand, the other outstretched — was a well-worn, if not effective, strategy. With the state budget tanking, will the Board of Regents re-define accountability and duty? Seems pretty clear the Constitutional fiduciary responsibilities of the governor and legislature will force hardship and pain. They need in on this conversation.
My church is a community of faith, emphasis on community, defined, until now, by gathering Sunday morning in a specific geographic space to worship, together. Like Saturdays at my other church, Bill Snyder Family Stadium, neither will be the same until we can feel safe sitting shoulder to shoulder.
Fort Riley will not fundamentally change, though, like the rest of us, the economic decisions of those who defend our freedom will.
A report out of Washington last week revealed that retail spending in March cratered by the largest number in the history of … history. I won’t be going back to a movie theater anytime soon. How do you pound hot buttered popcorn and Milk Duds down your throat while wearing a face mask? Intravenous vanilla and orange-infused Coke Zero?
Consider fitness centers, bars, salons, any going concern where people were in close proximity. Those operating close to the margin are already in trouble, while chain stores with economies of scale and long-established online efficiencies, will thrive. An Atlantic piece last week reported “restaurants will undergo a transformation unlike anything the industry has experienced since Prohibition.”
Likewise, before, as much as my wife and I enjoyed catching one of the twice dailies from MHK to ORD for a Chicago weekend, until there’s a vaccine and we’re all vaccinated, I will struggle with the notion of boarding a big ol’ jet airliner.
Maybe the Steve Miller Band was prescient. You got to go through hell before you get to heaven.
It’s human nature to revert to our comfort zone, to what we know worked before. It’s like a tremendous magnet unless we get repelled. To assume we will go back to how it was seems naive at best and incredibly dangerous at worst. What if we go back to what we know and there’s a bigger spike and even more people die? How many times do we get repelled before we change?
All of these systems we rely on to add value to our lives – Poyntz Avenue businesses, K-State, church and government – reflect we, the people.
Maybe the conversation can work the problem backward. Consider the new realistic dynamics, start with a reasonable outcome and go all the way upstream. A blank slate to be filled with fundamental human thinking and creativity. We need more people thinking more deeply about new ideas. More people being more creative, more of the time.
Does the pandemic offer an opportunity for big systems to remake themselves? If we agree that it does, can we live through the dis-ease to chart a new course for our collective future?
What’s the pain threshold of a comfort zone?
Mike Matson’s column appears every other Sunday in The Mercury. Follow his blog at mikematson.com