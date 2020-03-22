On Wednesday, my wife and I got into a huge argument over, of all things, how best to help our friends in Manhattan who own small businesses.
After the heat dissipated, after I apologized and after she forgave me, I analyzed the argument, traced the origins of my perspective upstream and landed on one, monstrous, inescapable conclusion.
I was afraid.
One of my last in-person interactions with human beings other than my wife came Thursday night, March 12, at the Sprint Center in Kansas City. Earlier that day, the Big 12 made the decision that after the two Thursday night games, no more basketball.
During the game, when public address announcements shared this news, I got a taste of attitudes to come. A fellow K-State basketball fan, one section over, stood up, got red in the face, thrust two middle fingers in the general direction of half court and hollered something indistinguishable. His sentiment was clear.
Going in, I had gathered enough data and evidence to discern that cancellation was a possibility. In my mind it wasn’t "if," but "when."
That data and evidence, by the way, came from accurate journalism, the need for which has never hit closer to home. That journalism armed me with the truth. As we slog through this crisis, more facts surface every day.
Giving the one-section-over disgruntled fan the benefit of the doubt, one can assume he had not been following the news. Another, less generous interpretation is he had heard the news, didn’t buy it, and felt compelled to express his disagreement right there in front of God and everybody.
My experience with self-driven people is they often don’t have the first clue they’re even being selfish. It doesn’t enter their frame of reference. On the highway to knowledge and co-operation, they reach conclusions and stop at the first milestone. Awareness and acceptance are further down the road. Different actions loom on the distant horizon.
My son is a 35-year old pulmonary care specialist in Denver. He’s board certified in exactly the kind of medicine and training most desperately needed. Among his colleagues with this skillset, he’s the youngest, therefore least statistically in danger. Thinking purely of myself, choking back tears, I asked him this week if there was any way, ethically and morally, he could get out of it.
There was a brief silence on the line, then he said, “No, Dad.”
This is why he chose to become a doctor. In his words, “to help when it isn’t easy to help.”
Do I fear for my son’s safety and well-being? Am I selfish because I don’t want him to die? Is it self-centered of me to share these thoughts in a newspaper column?
In the last two weeks I have encountered the phrase, "abundance of caution" at every turn. When we don’t know what to do, when we are afraid, there is comfort and at least a glimmer of peace of mind in actions taken out of an abundance of caution.
In the best outcome, the unaware take it upon themselves to become aware, more truth emerges, and actions are taken out of an abundance of caution.
Or we remain dangerously ignorant.
If we don’t listen to the medical and scientific community, if we don’t trust journalists to communicate the medical and scientific community’s admonitions and suggestions, we stick our head deeper into the sand. In these dire circumstances, not to trust those who are driven to help when it isn’t easy to help, seems the epitome of selfishness.
There may be a mental and emotional equilibrium further down the highway that I’ve yet to reach. With all my heart, I hope so. I’ve lived long enough to have been in a position to purposely analyze my shortcomings to a fare-thee-well. I’ve been driven by fear since I was a small child.
Big picture, I know exactly what to do.
Let go.
Let God.
It’s that simple.
It’s that hard.
Mike Matson’s column appears every other Sunday in The Mercury. Follow his blog at mikematson.com.